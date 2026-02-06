Meet the Hindustani Vocalists Performing at the LearnQuest Music Festival 2026

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — LearnQuest Academy of Music announced the Hindustani vocalists who will grace the stage at the 18th Annual LearnQuest Music Festival, to be held April 3–5, 2026. Marking nearly two decades of presenting Indian classical music in New England, the festival continues its tradition of showcasing artists who embody both depth of lineage and contemporary artistic vision.

This year’s featured Hindustani vocalists are Gautam Kale, Bhuvanesh Mukul Komkali, Piu Mukherjee, and Dhananjay Hegde—each representing a distinctive voice shaped by strong guru–shishya traditions and rich performance experience across India and abroad.

The 2026 festival theme highlights the role of ensemble and collaborative performance in Indian classical music. While solo presentation remains central to both the Hindustani and Carnatic traditions, the festival emphasizes musical dialogue—between melody, rhythm, and accompaniment—as a source of spontaneity, depth, and shared expression. Several concerts will feature ensemble formats and lineage-based collaborations that reflect both tradition and innovation.

Below are artist profiles presented in a unified format to offer a deeper look at the musicians behind the music.

Gautam Kale

Training & Lineage:

Gautam Kale was born into a family deeply rooted in music and culture. His initial training began under the guidance of his father, Dr. Kishore Kale, followed by advanced training with Smt. Kunda Joshi and Pt. V. G. Ringe “Tanrang”, a renowned classical vocalist of the Malwa region. He is mentored by Vidushi Kalpana Zokarkar, a disciple of Mama Saheb Majumdar, who was himself a disciple of Ustad Rajab Ali Khan of Dewas. Gautam is also a disciple of Padma Vibhushan Pt. Jasraj, whose influence is evident in his soulful and meditative style.

Artistic Profile:

Known for his devotion-infused approach to Hindustani classical music, Gautam Kale’s performances reflect both emotional depth and rigorous training. His singing carries a strong imprint of the Mewati aesthetic, marked by clarity, devotion, and expressive phrasing.

Contribution to Music Education:

Driven by a passion to pass on traditional values to the next generation, Gautam founded Sangeet Gurukul, an institute dedicated to imparting classical music education through a traditional yet accessible teaching methodology.

Bhuvanesh Mukul Komkali

Training & Lineage:

Born into one of India’s most distinguished musical families, Bhuvanesh Mukul Komkali is the grandson of Pandit Kumar Gandharva and son of Mukul Shivputra. Immersed in music from infancy, his formative years were shaped by the soundscape of original compositions and disciplined riyaaz. He currently trains under Smt. Vasundhara Komkali and Shri Madhup Mudgal, whose analytical and meditative approaches have further refined his artistry.

Artistic Profile:

Bhuvanesh’s music reflects a deep respect for his forefathers’ philosophies while forging a personal voice grounded in exploration and commitment. His singing embodies the values established by Pandit Kumar Gandharva, emphasizing originality, depth, and intellectual engagement with raga.

Achievements & Contributions:

He has performed widely across India at leading music festivals and is a regular artist with All India Radio. His work includes composing music for the Hindi feature film Devi Ahilya and contributing to the digital preservation of Pandit Kumar Gandharva’s musical archives. His honors include the Shanmukhanand Shiromani Award (2009), Mallikarjun Mansur Yuva Puraskar (2010), and the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar (2012). He has also represented India in performances abroad, including Mauritius and Nepal.

Piu Mukherjee

Training & Lineage:

Piu Mukherjee has been deeply influenced by the Banaras tradition of Hindustani music. A significant milestone in her journey was sharing the stage with Smt. Girija Devi, whom she accompanied at prestigious venues such as Sankat Mochan, Dover Lane Music Conference, Sawai Gandharva Sangeet Mahotsav, and Gulab Bari.

Artistic Profile:

A versatile vocalist, Piu is a recognized performer of Khyal, Thumri, Dadra, and Tappa. Her classical–semi-classical album “Kashi Katha”, released by Times Music, showcases the Purab Ang style of gayaki and has been widely appreciated by audiences.

Performance & Media Presence:

Piu has delivered acclaimed solo performances in India and internationally, including at BPACON Music Festival (USA) and major Indian music forums. She is a regular artist with All India Radio, Kolkata, and a familiar presence on regional television and broadcast media. She has collaborated extensively with leading musicians, including Pt. Tanmay Bose, Pt. Bikram Bose, Debojyoti Mishra, and Joy Sarkar. In addition to music, she is an accomplished anchor and hosts programs for Kolkata Doordarshan.

Dhananjay Hegde

Training & Lineage:

Born into a musical family, Dhananjay Hegde displayed prodigious talent at an early age, identifying musical notes by the age of four. His initial training began under his mother, Smt. Geeta Hegde, followed by guidance from Pt. Venkatesh Kumar of Dharwad. He later underwent rigorous gurukul training under Pt. Vinayak Torvi, with whom he trained intensively for over 14 years.

Artistic Profile:

Dhananjay’s music reflects a seamless blend of Kirana and Gwalior gharanas, shaped by years of close association with his guru, both on and off stage. His performances emphasize raga purity, emotional honesty, and disciplined presentation.

Career Path:

After relocating to Mumbai to further his career, Dhananjay continues to seek guidance from his guru while performing widely. He aspires to follow the ideals of the great maestros of the past, maintaining humility and integrity as central values in his musical journey.

Together, these four vocalists bring to the LearnQuest Music Festival 2026 a powerful blend of lineage, individuality, and collaborative spirit—perfectly aligned with the festival’s vision of honoring tradition while fostering meaningful musical dialogue.