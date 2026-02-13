Outstanding Women of 2026: Neha Kaushal: Bridging Technology, Culture, and Selfless Service

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—For Neha Kaushal, impact is not confined to a single profession or platform. It is a throughline—connecting technology, service, culture, and community across continents.

Born in Ernakulam, India, shaped by years in New Delhi, and enriched through higher education in Canada and Boston, Kaushal’s global journey reflects a deep-rooted commitment to purpose.

Today, she serves as Senior Marketing Manager at Acronis, a global cybersecurity firm, where she leads strategic storytelling and customer engagement worldwide. Alongside her corporate leadership, she serves as Joint Coordinator for Sewa International’s Boston Chapter, guiding initiatives focused on selfless service, women’s empowerment, youth leadership, and community upliftment.

Grounded in the philosophy of Nar Sewa, Narayan Sewa—service to humanity as service to the divine—Kaushal’s work reflects both professional excellence and heartfelt compassion.

In recognition of her leadership in technology, her commitment to empowering women and girls, and her sustained impact on communities locally and globally, Kaushal has been named one of INDIA New England News’ Outstanding Women of 2026. She will be honored at the 23rd Annual Women of the Year Awards Gala on March 14 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, an evening expected to bring together approximately 400 community leaders and changemakers.

Below, Kaushal reflects on her work, her inspiration, and the values that guide her journey.

INDIA New England News: How would you describe the work you do — and what part of it gives you the greatest sense of meaning or joy?

Neha Kaushal: My work sits at the intersection of professional impact and purpose-driven service. At Acronis, I lead strategic marketing programs centered on storytelling, customer engagement, and building trust in an increasingly digital world with rampant ransomware attacks. With an engineering background, I enjoy translating complex technology into meaningful narratives that help organizations stay secure and resilient.

Alongside my professional role, I serve as Joint Coordinator for Sewa International’s Boston Chapter, where I help design and guide initiatives that address immediate community needs such as food insecurity and senior support, while also focusing on long-term upliftment through education and youth leadership. What brings me the greatest joy is seeing people step into their potential: young volunteers discovering their voice through service, families receiving support during difficult times, and communities coming together with compassion and purpose. That tangible human impact is deeply fulfilling.”

INE: Is there a cause, charity, or community initiative close to your heart?

NK: Sewa International, especially its SHE program focused on Sanitation, Hygiene, and Empowerment of the girl child, and its SHE-CAF program supporting COVID-affected families, holds a special place in my heart. I was drawn to Sewa because it does not simply provide aid. It empowers individuals and communities to thrive with dignity and independence.

Through the SHE program, we have impacted nearly 55,000 adolescent girls and more than 3,000 women across India. In 2025 alone, we reached close to 5,900 school-going girls, helped build 136 toilets, supported 2,550 girls with menstrual awareness, and empowered more than 900 women through skills-based training. The recent Supreme Court ruling recognizing menstrual hygiene as a fundamental right validates the importance of this work and reinforces that access to education and sanitation is a basic necessity.

Here in Boston, I am involved in initiatives that bring communities together, including food drives, environmental stewardship efforts, senior workshops, and youth leadership programs. All these efforts are rooted in the philosophy of service before self. A dedicated core team of volunteers forms the backbone of Sewa International, and their passion makes it possible for these programs to uplift the communities we serve.”

INE: Outside of your professional life, what activities or interests help you recharge and stay grounded?

NK: Even with my deep engagement in community service and my professional role, I am intentional about creating space to recharge. Indian cultural events play a big role in that balance. I am a classically trained Bharatanatyam dancer and continue to participate in local cultural dance competitions, which keeps me connected to my art, heritage, and the discipline that has shaped me since childhood.

I also prioritize my physical and mental well-being through strength training at the gym three times a week, which helps me reset and stay focused. On other days, I slow down and ground myself by spending quality time with my family. We are a family of four: my husband, our son, and our Shih-Tzu, who brings so much joy and warmth into our home. Those quieter moments, whether they are sharing a meal, going for a walk, or simply being present together, help me reconnect with what matters most and bring balance, joy, and clarity to everything else I do.

INE: Looking back, what impact are you most proud of making?

NK: I am most proud of the collective impact we have created through Sewa Boston. This includes expanding the annual Diwali food drive into one of our largest food collection efforts ever, supporting food pantries across multiple communities, and growing youth volunteer programs to give young people meaningful leadership opportunities.

We also organize cultural programs that celebrate and preserve heritage, such as Nrityameva Jayate, a dance competition showcasing classical and contemporary performances, and Holi celebrations that bring the community together in joy and inclusion.

Additionally, our work improving sanitation access in schools for girls in India, connecting local donors here with grassroots communities there, is something I see as a ripple that will create lasting, intergenerational change. These initiatives, whether local or global, remind me that meaningful impact grows when communities come together, celebrate culture, and serve with heart.

INE: What is a skill or strength people may not immediately associate with you but that has shaped your journey?

NK: People often assume my leadership comes primarily from passion, but a quiet strength that has shaped my journey is strategic storytelling and communication. My professional experience in tech marketing has sharpened my ability to amplify voices, mobilize resources, and create narratives that connect people to purpose. That skill has been invaluable in expanding the reach and impact of Sewa’s programs both locally and internationally.

INE: Is there a book that has influenced how you think, lead, or live?

NK: One book that has stayed with me is The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari. Its emphasis on purpose, mindfulness, and intentional living resonated deeply with me. It reinforced the idea that success is not just about professional achievement, but about inner fulfillment, balance, and living in alignment with your values. I try to carry that into both my personal life and my work in community service.

INE: Are there words or ideas you return to during challenging moments?

NK: There is a quote my dad has always lived by and often reminds us of: ‘Live in the present and to the fullest.’ It is simple but incredibly powerful. It is also beautifully echoed in a song he loves from Kal Ho Naa Ho: ‘Har pal yahan ji bhar jiyo.’ That line is a constant reminder to embrace each moment with gratitude, purpose, and joy, especially during challenging times.

INE: Who has inspired you most?

NK: “My greatest inspiration has always been my family: my parents, my husband, my son, my brother, and my sister-in-law. My parents instilled in me the values of empathy, resilience, humility, and service, forming the foundation of who I am today. My husband and son are my constant pillars of support, encouragement, and perspective, reminding me of the importance of balance, presence, and leading with heart. My brother and sister-in-law inspire me through their quiet strength, generosity, and unwavering support, reinforcing the value of standing by one another and lifting others along the way. Their love and belief in me give me the strength to continue serving with purpose and gratitude.”

INE: What core value or principle do you consciously try to live by?

NK: I strive to live by integrity and selfless service, intentionally aligning actions with values every day. Whether I am leading a community initiative or mentoring someone one-on-one, I want people to feel seen, appreciated, and empowered to realize their own potential.

INE: What advice would you offer to young women aspiring to make a difference in their own way?

NK: Start where you are, with what you have, and trust that your voice matters. Meaningful impact grows from curiosity, consistency, and compassion. Seek out communities and mentors who uplift you, stay grounded in your values, and do not be afraid to step into leadership, even when it feels uncomfortable. Remember that service and success are not mutually exclusive. When you lead with purpose and heart, the difference you make will naturally follow.