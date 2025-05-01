Akhil Sachdeva: India Is Experiencing a Golden Era in Music

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva believes India is currently witnessing a golden era of music, driven by evolving audience tastes, the influence of OTT platforms, and a willingness to embrace experimentation. In a conversation with IANS, the Tera Ban Jaunga hitmaker reflected on how Bollywood and its music landscape have transformed over the past decade.

“Bollywood—its films, the music, the overall approach—has changed dramatically, especially over the last 10 years,” Sachdeva said. “The arrival of OTT platforms, the impact of COVID-19, and generational shifts have all contributed to a change in how people consume and connect with content.”

He emphasized that the change isn’t just limited to music. “It’s not just Bollywood music—it’s Bollywood as a whole. The kind of stories being told, and the way audiences relate to them, has shifted.”

Speaking about India’s current musical landscape, Sachdeva said, “Right now, India is at a phenomenal stage in its music journey. There’s so much innovation happening, and incredible new talent is emerging. Sounds are evolving, and more importantly, they’re being accepted.”

For Sachdeva, the most important element in music remains emotional resonance. “I like to keep it simple. If something touches the soul, it’s the right choice. That’s what I’ve always believed in.”

Sachdeva’s entry into Bollywood came by chance. He met filmmaker Shashank Khaitan at an Eid dinner hosted by actress Huma Qureshi. That encounter led to his first break in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt—a spiritual successor to 2014’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

He went on to deliver one of his biggest hits, Tera Ban Jaunga, from the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

His third major success came with Mere Liye from Broken But Beautiful Season 3, which starred the late Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The romantic drama series explores themes of love, heartbreak, and emotional vulnerability. While the third season focused on new characters, the first two followed the love story of Veer and Sameera, played by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

With the industry in flux and audiences more open than ever to new sounds and storytelling, Akhil Sachdeva remains optimistic about the future. “This is the right time for every musician to step forward and create something meaningful,” he said. (Source: IANS)