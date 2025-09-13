Dalai Lama Congratulates Sushila Karki on Becoming Nepal’s First Woman Interim Prime Minister

- Advertisement -

Dharamshala— Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday extended heartfelt congratulations to Sushila Karki on her appointment as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister, calling her leadership a beacon of hope during a time of transition.

Karki, 73, a former Chief Justice of Nepal’s Supreme Court, was sworn in late Friday evening, becoming the first woman to ever hold the office of Prime Minister in the Himalayan nation.

In a message released by his office, the Dalai Lama praised the long-standing ties between the Tibetan and Nepalese people, expressing gratitude for Nepal’s hospitality toward Tibetan refugees since 1959.

“As you know, the Nepalese and Tibetan peoples have historically enjoyed a close relationship. I am very grateful to the government and the people of Nepal for providing facilities for the rehabilitation of Tibetan refugees following their forced escape from Tibet after 1959,” the Dalai Lama said.

“Although the Tibetan community is relatively small, I believe it has been making a notable contribution towards Nepal’s economic growth,” he added.

Recognizing Nepal’s progress in recent years, the Dalai Lama emphasized the importance of inclusive development.

“Over the years, there has been significant development and increasing prosperity in Nepal in all spheres of life. Such achievements are all the more meaningful when they really improve the lives of poor and needy people,” the message read.

“I wish you every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Nepal in these challenging times. With my prayers and good wishes.”

Background on Karki’s Appointment

Karki’s appointment follows the dramatic collapse of K.P. Sharma Oli’s government earlier this week amid widespread Gen-Z-led protests demanding political accountability, transparency, and a break from entrenched party politics.

Amid a volatile political climate, demonstrators coalesced around Karki—a respected jurist with no direct political affiliations—making her the preferred choice over several other non-political figures floated as interim candidates.

Her appointment marks a historic shift in Nepal’s governance, bringing a new face to leadership during a critical transitional period.

Yatra Disruption and Reopening

The recent unrest had also temporarily impacted Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal. Several travelers were stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region due to border disruptions.

However, officials confirmed that border crossings reopened on Thursday, allowing yatris to resume their pilgrimage journey. (Source: IANS)