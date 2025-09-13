On Eve of Hindi Diwas, Home Minister Amit Shah Praises Hindi’s Unifying Role

- Advertisement -

New Delhi— Ahead of Hindi Diwas, observed annually on September 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed Hindi’s role as a unifying language, calling it a powerful medium that has strengthened public discourse and communication across the nation.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah said: “On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, tomorrow in Gandhinagar, I will engage in dialogue with scholars from across the country, language enthusiasts, researchers, and all individuals who have contributed to the widespread adoption of the official language Hindi at the Fifth All India Official Language Conference.”

The Minister underscored Hindi’s unique ability to transcend regional and linguistic differences, calling it a bridge that connects the cultural and linguistic diversity of India.

On ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’

Separately, the Home Minister also expressed satisfaction over the first international conference of the Gyan Bharatam Mission, being held in New Delhi. The initiative, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to revive and digitize India’s ancient knowledge systems, literature, and scientific traditions preserved in manuscripts, birch bark, Tamra Patras (copper plates), inscriptions, and other ancient records.

Calling it a “matter of great joy,” Shah said:“This event is providing a common platform to scholars, researchers and youth engaged with the world’s rich knowledge traditions.”

He highlighted that the mission—backed by an investment of ₹483 crore—will survey, catalogue, and digitize over 1 crore manuscripts from across the country, making India’s vast intellectual heritage accessible to future generations.

PM Modi Launches Gyan Bharatam Portal

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gyan Bharatam Portal, aimed at accelerating the digitisation and preservation of manuscripts. He emphasized using modern technology to explore India’s rich past and reaffirmed that India continues to possess the largest surviving collection of ancient manuscripts in the world.

“Unlike modern notions of nationhood, India possesses a distinct cultural identity, its own consciousness, and its own soul,” PM Modi said, noting that India’s unity endures even as the map of kingdoms and states has changed over time.

As Hindi Diwas approaches, the remarks from both the Home Minister and the Prime Minister reflect a renewed push to celebrate India’s linguistic and intellectual heritage, while also bridging tradition with modernity. (Source: IANS)