Cool sunglasses to complete your summer style

New Delhi– A new pair of sunglasses is commonly regarded to be the icing on the cake of a flawless outfit. The right pair of sunglasses may transform an incomplete and half-hearted ensemble into something put together and deliberate. From brightly colour lenses to vividly decorated and vintage frames, this year’s sunglasses are definitely eye-catching, but in a good way. Looking to spice up your look this summer?

Varun Agarawal, Founder, of Voyage Eyewear shares some of his favourite sunglasses for this season.

Voyage Black Wayfarer Sunglasses MG3669

These stylish Wayfarer sunglasses provide 100 per cent UV protection. It is suitable for both men and women. These wayfarer sunglasses come in a variety of patterns and are ideal for both men and women. These sunglasses include a Durable Metal Frame, are lightweight, and are one of the most luxurious sunglasses available. For complete flexibility of movement, it offers a no-slip fit.

Price at Rs 998/- Available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Jiomart, Ajio, Nykaa fashion, and voyageeyewear.com

Eyewear Labs Hatcher Black men’s sunglasses

These sunglasses are made with high-quality materials that offer 100 per cent UV Protection. They are made with durable materials that can withstand, Everyday wear and tear. They are very lightweight frames and comfortable nose pads. They offer style, protection, durability, comfort, and affordability.

Priced at Rs 999/- Available on Flipkart and eyewearlabs.com

Sunglassic – Conway Street Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

These tinted glasses offer 100 per cent UV Protection. They have a classic and modern style and are scratch-resistant, and Impact-resistant. Moreover, they possess lightweight frames and a comfortable nose pad. They are also available in a variety of colours.

Priced at Rs 899/- Available on Amazon, and sunglassic.com

Kingsman full black square sunglasses

These sunglasses are crafted from high-quality Polycarbonate material, which Provides 100 per cent UV protection and ensures crystal-clear vision in bright sunlight conditions. They are timeless and have classic accessories that never go out of style, making them a great addition to any fashion collection. The sunglasses are designed to fit comfortably on most face shapes and sizes.

Priced at Rs 1,049/- Available on sunglassic.com

Yourspex Brown Hexagon Sunglasses for Men and Women

They offer a unique and fashionable look while providing practical benefits such as UV Protection and glare reduction. They are unique and thoughtful present that is appreciated by both men and women of all ages, offering a unique and stylish look that can complement any look.

Priced at Rs 699/- Available on yourspex.com

Tinted Story SUMMER SOMEWHERE//300

These sunglasses offer 100 pr cent UV 400 Protection. They are suitable for both men and women and are also suitable for prescription lenses. They offer a yellow-tinted lens. The sunglasses are designed to fit comfortably.

Priced at Rs 899/- Available on thetintedstory.com (IANS)