Bollywood Roundup: Isha Talwar, Akshay Kumar, Asees Kaur

Actress Isha Talwar, who will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut web series ‘Indian Police Force’, has shared that on the sets, Shetty is his own hero.

Working with Shetty in his extended cop universe is something the actress had never imagined.

The web series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

Elaborating on the same, Isha said, “The ‘Indian Police Force’ is special and there is so much hype around it. I had never imagined that I would be part of the cop stories universe which is created by Rohit, that everyone talks about and actors aspire to be in. It is quite thrilling and since the show marks his OTT direction debut, I am glad I am part of that journey.”

The actress said, “I loved that Rohit is his own hero on set! He is a man of few words but I was floored by the impeccable discipline in his teammates and the ability to command a movie set which is like a shaadi everyday – 250 people being managed by so many head of departments. I am part of the cop universe but my role will be a surprise package of sorts. I will appear first time in an avatar like that in hindi cinema.”

The series will soon bow on Prime Video.

Isha’s upcoming project will be ‘Mirzapur 3’, in which she plays the role of a politician, Madhuri Yadav. In season 3, she will be seen as Munna Bhaiya’s widow.

The actress was last seen in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’, which was directed by Homi Adajania.

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ to release on Oct 5

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ has blocked its release date. The movie will bow in theatres on October 5, 2023.

The film is based on a true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill who led India’s first coal mine rescue mission.

Gill was born in Sathiala, Amritsar, on November 22, 1939. He studied at Khalsa College, and was posted in Raniganj in 1989 when he engineered a special rescue capsule to save the lives of several miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine.

He received several awards for his brave feat and was the recipient of the “Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak” by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991.

‘The Great Indian Rescue’, which was earlier titled ‘Capsule Gill’, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, and is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel

Mumbai– Playback singer Asees Kaur, who sang the popular Punjabi number ‘Galat’ featuring Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, is marrying her beau, singer-songwriter and composer Goldie Sohel over three-days of festivities that begin on Thursday.

The two have known each other for seven years but developed a romantic relationship during the recording of ‘IDGAF’ in 2022. The couple made their relationship official with their engagement in January this year.

Commenting on the occasion, Asees Kaur said: “Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew that studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life. The entire credit for the planning and preparation of our wedding goes to my sister Deedar since Goldie and I have been very occupied with our professional commitments. Post the wedding, we will be travelling to Amritsar to pay our respects at the Golden Temple.”

She further mentioned: “We will go on our honeymoon post my show in London next month. Not only is this my debut show at a massive arena in the UK but it’s also my first live show after my wedding which makes it even more special for me. I’ll be debuting my Sufi set and also paying a homage to Sidhu Moosewala. Exciting times ahead!”

The wedding celebrations are expected to be an intimate affair with a selective guestlist comprising the couple’s close family and friends from Guwahati and Panipat. The three-day festivities begin today with functions such as mehendi, sangeet, ring ceremony, anand karaj and family lunch.

The cuisine will be Punjabi curated by Maujja Restobar. For the ensemble, the couple have decided to match their traditional outfits in twinning hues of blues and pinks which will be styled by Sujata Setia. Reynu Taandon, Devyani Kapoor will be curating bespoke outfits for Asees Kaur while Rechannel Fashions will be designing for Goldie Sohel.

Asees Kaur has a varied discography, having sung in various movie productions such as ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Article 15’. She also has many of her own original tracks. She is also well-known for her unique singing style.

She has great range and despite the gentleness and sweetness in her tracks, she possesses a surprising amount of power as well, making her an extremely versatile singer as she can switch from a standard pop style to folk and even classical very well. Almost all her hits ranging from ‘Jaan Nissar’, ‘Lae Dooba’, ‘Khair Mangda’ or ‘Bandeyaa’ showcase her vocal diversity. (IANS)