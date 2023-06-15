Sneak peek into Taapsee Pannu’s Californian holiday

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– It’s no secret that Taapsee Pannu, the powerhouse of talent, likes to relax guilt-free in her spare time even as she continues to enthral fans with her outstanding performances on the big screen and on OTT. Taapsee adores to travel and explore new things to make unforgettable memories.

The actor lauded for her breakthrough performance in ‘Pink’, the highly appreciated ‘Thappad’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’, recently travelled to California and chose to stay at some stunning Airbnb homes in San Francisco and San Diego.

Sharing what she loved about these vibrant Californian hotspots, Taapsee said, “My trip has been an absolute delight, a tapestry of unforgettable experiences and cherished memories. From the mesmerising vistas of San Francisco’s iconic coastline to immersing myself in the city’s rich tapestry of art, food, culture, and history, every moment has been worth the journey. The allure of San Diego’s sun-kissed parks and picturesque harbours, accompanied by the blissful weather, created the perfect setting for indulgence-something I don’t get to do very often in Mumbai. When I travel, I look forward to exploring the destination like a local. Meeting new people, venturing off the beaten path, and discovering hidden gems are the hallmarks of an authentic travel experience. Staying at an Airbnb exemplifies the best of both worlds, offering me a cozy sanctuary that feels like my own home in a foreign land.”

Luxurious, Modern, Views, Nob Hill, San Francisco

Her San Francisco Airbnb is a stunning three-bedroom flat nestled in the heart of the prestigious Nob Hill neighbourhood. With Fisherman’s Wharf, Union Square, and North Beach just a leisurely stroll away, it is one of the most ideal homes to stay at in the city. From the convenience of this prime location to the meticulously curated interiors, it offers a luxurious lifestyle tailored to meet every travellers’ desire. Its wrap-around floor to ceiling windows provide panoramic views of the city coastline and its classic interiors dominated by softer hues provide that homely feel one turns to Airbnb for.

The California – Dreamy San Diego Oasis w/ Hot Tub, San Diego

Her San Diego Airbnb, perched high atop the hills of Mission Hills in vibrant San Diego is an oasis of calm. Indulge in the allure of modern flair showcased throughout the chic decor, adding a touch of sophistication to this remarkable home. The home comes with a wealth of amenities that are ideal when you want to unwind after exploring this beautiful city on a sunny day. Unwind in style as you soak in the inviting hot tub, perched on the outdoor deck, where you can savour a refreshing drink while marvelling at the captivating sunsets painting the San Diego skyline.

Taapsee offers her recommendations for the top things to do in and around San Francisco and San Diego if you’re hoping to have the ideal getaway and see the best of the American West Coast.

Taapsee’s must visit spots in San Francisco:

The Golden Gate Bridge: Probably the most well-known tourist spot in San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge offers incredible views of the city skyline and the Pacific Ocean. Whether you walk, bike, or take a guided tour, it provides an unforgettable experience and is an unmissable attraction for its beauty, history, and surrounding natural attractions.

Spend an evening in Sausalito: Nestled on the northern shores of the San Francisco Bay, Sausalito is a charming waterfront town. A visit to Sausalito is like stepping into a Mediterranean village, with its colourful houses perched on the hillsides and sailboats bobbing in the marina. Stroll along the waterfront promenade, browse art galleries, and savour waterfront dining with stunning views of the city skyline.

Day trip to Napa Valley: Located just north of San Francisco, Napa Valley is a world-renowned wine region that attracts wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs from around the globe. This bucolic valley is synonymous with vineyards, wineries, and rolling hills blanketed with grapevines. With its world-class wines, culinary delights, and idyllic scenery, Napa Valley is a must-visit for wine lovers and those seeking a refined and unforgettable experience.

Coffee at The Coffee Movement: This cozy haven for coffee aficionados captures the essence of the city’s thriving coffee culture, offering an inviting space where the art of coffee is celebrated. From the moment you enter, the aroma of freshly roasted beans fills the air and entices you to indulge in their meticulously crafted beverages. If you love your coffee, do visit this for a soulful and unforgettable experience.

Taapsee’s must visit spots in San Diego:

Balboa Park: Balboa Park in San Diego is a treasure trove of tourist attractions, boasting a diverse array of museums, gardens, and cultural institutions. From exploring the fascinating exhibits at the renowned San Diego Museum of Art and the Natural History Museum to strolling through the stunning botanical gardens, there’s something for everyone.

La Jolla Cove: With its crystal-clear waters, La Jolla Cove is a perfect spot to enjoy a swim alongside playful sea lions. The cove offers panoramic ocean views and a vibrant marine environment, making it a no-brainer on the itinerary.

San Diego Zoo: The sprawling San Diego Zoo houses 3500 animals across 650 species, offering a chance to witness exotic creatures up close. From adorable red pandas to majestic lions, this one is a must do for all wildlife enthusiasts. (IANS)