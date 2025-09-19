Community Leader, Scientist and Billerica Resident Anupam Wali Passes Away at 73

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— The Greater Boston Indian American community is mourning the unexpected death of Anupam Wali, a respected civic leader, life sciences professional, and longtime community volunteer. He died of a heart attack Friday morning at the age of 73.

Wali, a resident of Billerica, MA, is survived by his wife, Neelam Wali; daughters Ambika Wali Patel, Nisha Wali, and Anjali Wali; and several grandchildren.

A dedicated member of the Indian American community for nearly four decades, Wali served in numerous leadership roles with the India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB), including a term as president from 2003 to 2005. He had been involved with IAGB since 1987 and also volunteered with the India Society of Worcester, Hindi Manch, United India Association, and served on the Zoning Board of Appeals in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Professionally, Wali was a seasoned expert in biotechnology and protein science. He developed and scaled up processes for producing therapeutic and diagnostic proteins, working with microbial, mammalian, and insect cell lines under GLP and cGMP guidelines. His career included leadership of research teams and hands-on contributions to recombinant protein purification, fermentation, and quality control.

Wali earned a Ph.D. in microbiology from M.S. University of Baroda in Gujarat, India, and completed postdoctoral research at Temple University and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, focusing on enzymology, protein chemistry, and brain lipid metabolism.

Friends and colleagues remember Wali as a person of deep integrity, intellectual rigor, and quiet generosity — a mentor to many, and a leader by example.

Funeral or memorial service details will be shared by the family when available.