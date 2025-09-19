Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and more…

- Advertisement -

Janhvi Kapoor Calls Oscar Nod for ‘Homebound’ a Dream Come True

MUMBAI– Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after her film Homebound was picked as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars.

The Dhadak star gushed on Instagram, calling the project “nothing short of a dream,” and praised her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, along with director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar. “This movie has always been about hope,” she wrote, adding that the experience itself was already “the reward.”

Johar said the team was “deeply honoured and humbled,” while Ghaywan called it a moment of “pride” to carry India’s stories onto the world stage.

Homebound, backed by Dharma Productions, will release in theaters September 26.

Kartik Aaryan Shows Off Burj Khalifa With a Cheeky Twist

MUMBAI– Kartik Aaryan lit up Instagram with a playful snap from Dubai, cheekily captioning his pic with the Burj Khalifa: “There is a Khalifa in my phone.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star looked effortlessly cool in a casual tee and beard while showing off the world’s tallest tower.

Kartik also recently went viral for a throwback “backfie” with Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Dinesh Vijan—and a glimpse of PM Modi from 2019. Modi even responded at the time with a quip: “Not losers but Rockstars!”

On the work front, Kartik’s next romance Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hits theaters Dec. 31, 2025, with another big-screen date set for Valentine’s 2026 alongside Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday Crashes Shanaya, Suhana, Aryan Pic With FOMO Comment

MUMBAI– Shanaya Kapoor lit up Instagram with a glam shot alongside her childhood pals Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan at the star-studded premiere of Aryan’s directorial debut Ba**ds of Bollywood.*

But it was Ananya Panday’s cheeky comment that stole the spotlight. Dropping into the comments, she wrote: “Like why am I not in this photo.”

Ananya, who did attend the event looking radiant in an ivory gown with a daring slit, clearly felt the snub despite dazzling on the red carpet.

Aryan’s satirical action-comedy, backed by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, boasts a packed cast including Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal.

On her own career front, Ananya is busy juggling two big projects: Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya Lalwani and the Kartik Aaryan romance Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, dropping Dec. 31, 2025.

Kareena & Mira Cheer as Karan Johar’s ‘Homebound’ Heads to Oscars

MUMBAI– Bollywood lit up with love after Karan Johar’s Homebound was named India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gushed on Instagram, calling Johar “my love” and praising director Neeraj Ghaywan and the star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. “This is one film I can’t wait to watch,” she wrote.

Mira Rajput also joined the celebration, giving a special shoutout to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter with a bold “CONGRATULATIONS…” post.

Janhvi Kapoor shared her own emotional note, calling the film “nothing short of a dream,” while Johar himself said he was “deeply honoured and humbled” by the Oscar nod.

The Dharma Productions drama wowed audiences at Cannes 2025 with a nine-minute standing ovation and later premiered at TIFF. It now heads into awards season with Bollywood firmly behind it.

Rubina Dilaik Serves Saree Glam, Stuns Fans With Effortless Style

MUMBAI– Rubina Dilaik just proved once again why she’s a fashion queen. The Chotti Bahu star turned heads in a pink-and-blue saree paired with chic sunnies, loose curls, silver earrings, and her signature bindi.

Sharing snaps from the 31st National Conference of the Indian Society of Oral Implantologists, Rubina wrote she was “honoured” to be among “brilliant minds” from 30 countries. But fans were clearly more focused on her flawless style statement.

Whether in sarees, western wear, or edgy fusion looks, the former Bigg Boss winner never misses. Recently, she wowed in an all-black ensemble and a shimmering net-blue saree.

On the personal front, Rubina is back on TV with hubby Abhinav Shukla in Pati Patni Aur Panga, Colors TV’s drama-packed reality show hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui.

Pooja Hegde Jokes About Taking a ‘Boat Ride’ to Chennai Airport

MUMBAI– Heavy rains turned Pooja Hegde’s airport dash into an adventure. The actress shared a clip on Instagram showing flood-soaked Chennai streets, joking that it felt like a

“quick boat ride” to catch her flight.

“Some interesting airport stories lately,” she teased, adding the Chennai geotag as her car splashed through waterlogged roads.

On the film front, Pooja recently grooved in Coolie’s hit track “Monica” alongside superstar Rajinikanth. She’s now gearing up for Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller with Vijay and Bobby Deol—billed as Vijay’s last movie before entering politics. (Source: IANS)