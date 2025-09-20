Spotlight Trio: Aaria Madan Nagpal, Ayush Agrawal, and Jharna Madan to Lead 2025 20 Under 20 Awards Celebration This Sunday

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA — The stage is set for one of the most inspiring youth celebrations in New England, and leading it will be a powerhouse trio. INDIA New England News has announced that Aaria Madan Nagpal and Ayush Agrawal will emcee the 2025 20 Under 20 Awards, with the event hosted by prominent community leader Jharna Madan.

The annual awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel, honoring 20 of the region’s most accomplished Indian American students. These outstanding young individuals have been selected for their achievements in academics, arts, entrepreneurship, innovation, and community service.

“We’re absolutely thrilled about this year’s 20 Under 20 Awards and are in the capable hands of this exceptional trio,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times, and Boston Real Estate Times. “Ayush brings experience and energy, Aaria brings grace and intellect, and Jharna brings vision and soul. They represent the very best of what this platform stands for.”

The event will feature keynote speaker Shriya Srinivasan, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and assistant professor of bioengineering at Harvard University, who is expected to inspire attendees with her trailblazing journey at the intersection of science, engineering, and entrepreneurship.

About the Host & Emcees

Jharna Madan – Host

A passionate community influencer and veteran event organizer, Jharna Madan is no stranger to large-scale cultural celebrations. She is the Director and Steering Committee Member of Hindi Manch, where she helped lead the landmark Hindi Manch Rashtriya Mahotsav in 2018 and Antarrashtriya Mahotsav in 2020. She is also a long-time correspondent for TV Asia, bringing community stories to South Asian audiences across North America.

As a strong believer in “seva” (selfless service), Jharna has spent over 12 years volunteering for Ekal Vidyalaya and has worked on initiatives that blend art with purpose. She launched IndiArt, a national-level children’s art competition in 2014, and revived it during the pandemic to provide therapeutic creative outlets. She also co-founded Sew We Care and Care4Janitors, two critical pandemic-response efforts that supported healthcare workers and essential service providers.

Professionally, Jharna is a senior interior designer and project manager, with a flair for combining aesthetics and functionality in both design and community building. Her “Local Art for Local Cause” campaign through South Asian Art Gallery further exemplifies her commitment to social impact through creative expression.

Aaria Madan Nagpal – Co-Emcee

A senior at Lexington High School, Aaria Madan Nagpal exemplifies the balance between academic rigor, cultural identity, and community service. Named a 2024 20 Under 20 honoree, Aaria has taken a demanding course load filled with AP and honors classes, while serving in the National Honor Society and other leadership roles.

Deeply involved in nonprofit work, Aaria has volunteered for organizations such as Hindi Manch, Ekal Vidyalaya, Indian Americans of Burlington, LearnQuest Academy of Music, and Saheli, contributing to both cultural awareness and social support. As a Youth Ambassador for the Tyler Clementi Foundation, she advocated for kindness and anti-bullying initiatives across her community.

In addition to academics and service, Aaria is a dedicated artist and performer. She has been training in Odissi dance for nine years, performed with the DFD Travel Team, and teaches Bollywood dance to younger students. Her passion was recognized when she became the first-ever Student of the Year at Upasana Dance Academy.

Aaria also gives back through tech education, volunteering at Penguin Coding School to teach coding to elementary school students. Her unique combination of intellect, empathy, and leadership makes her an inspiring voice for the next generation.

Ayush Agrawal – Co-Emcee

Returning for his fourth consecutive year as emcee, Ayush Agrawal brings poise, charisma, and a wealth of experience to the stage. A biomedical engineering student at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), Ayush combines technical expertise with civic engagement and community leadership.

He first gained recognition as a 2022 20 Under 20 honoree, and has continued to build on that legacy. During an internship at WBLA, he collaborated with Harvard Dental School on diversity initiatives and created an AI chatbot to help teenagers facing cyberbullying. At WPI, his “Great Problems Seminar” project focused on mental health awareness and actionable improvements to campus well-being.

Outside academics, Ayush is deeply engaged in student life. He is the Competition Coordinator for WPI’s fusion dance team “Rangeela”, a member of the South Asian Student Association (SASA) and the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE). A well-rounded athlete, he also plays club basketball, volleyball, and cricket in the Massachusetts State Cricket League.

His service extends to the broader community. He has received the Excellence in Hindi Language Proficiency Award from Shishu Bharati, as well as accolades from the India Association of Greater Boston and the Indian American Community of Burlington for his dedication and outreach.

Celebrating the Future

The 20 Under 20 Awards recognize rising stars across New England and beyond, selected for their impact, creativity, leadership, and compassion. The 2025 cohort continues this tradition, with honorees who represent the future of innovation, community service, and global citizenship.

The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel, beginning with a celebratory breakfast.

For more information, visit indianewengland.com