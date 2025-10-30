Cocoon Media Returns to Profile New England’s Most Prestigious Night of the Year: The 2025 New England Choice Awards Gala

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — The stage is set. The 9th Annual New England Choice Awards (NECA) Gala, one of the region’s most prestigious celebrations of achievement, innovation, and leadership, is just days away — and this year, it will once again be captured through the creative lens of Cocoon Media, the Westford-based production house known for its cinematic storytelling and artistry.

On November 1, 2025, nearly 400 distinguished guests — including investors, entrepreneurs, academics, healthcare professionals, technologists, venture capitalists, and community changemakers — will gather at the Burlington Marriott Hotel for an evening of glamour, inspiration, and connection. The response to the event has been overwhelming, with ticket sales now closed.

This year’s gala promises to be a phenomenal celebration of success and community spirit, where brilliance meets elegance — and Cocoon Media will be there to chronicle every dazzling moment.

Cocoon Media: Capturing the Spirit of NECA

Cocoon Media has been documenting the vibrant energy and emotion of the New England Choice Awards for the past three years. In 2025, the creative studio deepens its collaboration by returning as an official sponsor of the event.

“NECA recognizes the brilliant achievers of our community and brings together some truly inspiring guests,” said Deepa Jacob, photographer, filmmaker, and Creative Director of Cocoon Media. “Capturing that spirit year after year is an absolute joy.”

The Visionaries Behind the Lens

Cocoon Media was founded by Jacob and Jaison K. Jose, two creative forces whose combined talents have helped shape the studio’s signature style — where artistry meets precision.

Jacob is celebrated for her cinematic approach to photography and filmmaking, blending emotion, color, and narrative into striking visual stories. Her work spans artistic portraits, cultural events, and branded films that reflect her passion for authentic storytelling.

Jose, a cinematographer and executive producer, is recognized for his dynamic and immersive visual style. Most recently, he served as the lead video producer and behind-the-scenes documentarian for A.R. Rahman’s “Wonderment Tour” across the U.S. and Canada — a project that showcased his ability to weave visual artistry into powerful, emotionally resonant storytelling.

A Growing Creative Powerhouse

In 2025, Cocoon Media achieved a major milestone with the opening of its state-of-the-art studio in Westford, Massachusetts. The new facility is equipped with professional filming infrastructure, acoustically treated interiors, and flexible layouts suitable for everything from music videos and dance performances to corporate shoots and podcasts.

The team has also expanded to include associate cinematographer Raji Joseph and sound engineer Sreya Sankar, enhancing the studio’s capabilities in both visual and audio production.

More than just a production space, the new studio serves as a creative hub for local artists, entrepreneurs, and educators, offering opportunities for collaboration and storytelling that bridge communities and cultures.

Below are two examples of Cocoon Media’s captivating productions that showcase their storytelling artistry and global creative reach:

Video 1: MaveliNaadu – A Tribute to Kerala’s Beloved King

Experience MaveliNaadu, a soulful musical tribute to Kerala’s legendary king, Mahabali—symbol of justice, generosity, and equality. The song celebrates the spirit of Onam, the festival marking Mahabali’s annual return to his people. Through haunting melodies and rich storytelling, MaveliNaadu brings to life the tale of devotion, humility, and unity that continues to inspire generations.

Video 2: The Wonderment Tour – Music Beyond Borders

More than a concert, The Wonderment Tour became a global celebration of unity—spanning continents from Bulgaria to South Africa, Canada to the U.S. Blending Colombian rhythms with Indian soul, it proved that music transcends boundaries, languages, and generations. This unforgettable journey stands as a testament to love, diversity, and the universal magic of melody that connects us all.

From chronicling NECA’s most glamorous moments to producing internationally recognized creative projects, Cocoon Media continues to redefine storytelling in New England and beyond.

For more information, visit www.CocoonMedia.us.