Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Manushi Chillar, Ananya Panday, and more…

Rakul Preet Singh showers birthday love on sister-in-law Deepshikha Deshmukh

Mumbai– Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh melted hearts on Tuesday as she shared a sweet birthday post for her sister-in-law, producer Deepshikha Bhagnani Deshmukh.

Rakul dropped a collage of their happy moments together, gushing, “Happy birthday, Honey Di! You light up every room with your warmth, creativity, and effortless charm. Wishing you another amazing year filled with happiness and adventures. Love you loads!”

The two share a close bond, often seen laughing and posing together in Rakul’s posts. Deepshikha’s brother and Rakul’s husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, also poured his heart out in an emotional birthday note, calling his sister “the heart of our family” and his “guiding light.”

Rakul and Jackky, who had been neighbors for years, fell in love during the Covid lockdown and tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a dreamy ceremony that had fans swooning.

Manushi Chillar says she’s ‘falling in love with life’ again

Mumbai– Former Miss World Manushi Chillar is all about good vibes these days, sharing a glimpse of her joyful life on Instagram with the caption, “(To fall in love) with life lately…”

The post featured a riverside selfie, behind-the-scenes clips from her latest track “Kufar” with Diljit Dosanjh, and moments from her travels, workouts, and work commitments — painting a picture of a life in full bloom.

Manushi recently appeared in Diljit’s song “Kufar” from his album “Aura,” which has been making waves online. Though one scene sparked controversy, Manushi quickly clarified on X, “Not mine #iykyk,” while urging fans to “be kind” and respect the dancer involved.

Diljit, too, brushed off the chatter with his trademark humor, saying, “Bruh, I was just standing there… had no idea what was going on!”

Ananya Panday can’t wait for her birthday, sweetly reminds fans to ‘wish her’

Mumbai– Birthday girl Ananya Panday is all set to ring in her big day on October 30 and has already kicked off the celebrations in the cutest way possible.

The actress shared a series of fun Instagram stories — from cakes on set to candles at the gym — showing off her pre-birthday excitement. “Perks of shooting close to your birthday: many, many cakes on set,” she joked while holding a chocolate cake with her name on it.

In another story, she teased fans with a gym-side cake, writing, “Birthday cake at the gym should be illegal, right? Love it.” The next clip showed her making a wish, quipping, “Totally wished I got a pull-up this year.”

Later, Ananya posted a cozy selfie in a hoodie and sheet mask, declaring, “My birthday is tomorrow. I’m just very excited. Please wish me tomorrow also.”

Her mom, Bhavana Pandey, joined in the fun by sharing an adorable throwback photo of little Ananya on a kiddie car ride, captioned, “My cutie’s birthday is coming up.”

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the OTT hit Call Me Bae and will next appear in Tu Meri Main Tera and Chand Mera Dil.

Priyanka Chopra hilariously stops daughter Malti from crashing Nick Jonas’ concert

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas had the sweetest mom moment during Nick Jonas’ concert in Florida when their daughter Malti Marie tried to run straight to daddy on stage mid-performance.

In a viral video from Priyanka’s Instagram post, little Malti can be seen excitedly climbing the stairs toward the stage before Priyanka gently pulls her back by her frock — saving the show from a tiny, adorable stage invasion.

Priyanka shared a carousel of heartwarming photos and clips from the tour, captioned, “On tour with Daddy is always a good time,” complete with emojis. One snap showed her rocking a white jacket embroidered with Nick’s name, while another captured a romantic mirror selfie of the couple.

Other clips featured Priyanka dancing with Malti in her arms, the toddler playing with her mom’s hair, and even following her backstage with a palm-tree-shaped balloon. One cozy photo also showed Malti sitting on grandma Denise Jonas’ lap — proving the Jonas tour is truly a family affair.

Sunny Leone can’t wait for a “very scary” Halloween this year

Mumbai– Sunny Leone is getting into full spooky mode ahead of Halloween and she’s more thrilled than ever this time around.

The actress, known for going all out for the October 31 bash, shared a fun video on Instagram declaring her love for the holiday. “It’s one of my favorite holidays — along with Christmas and Thanksgiving — but honestly, I’d rather throw a Halloween party than anything else!” she gushed.

Sunny revealed she’s been decorating her house all week, making her own headstones and even what she called a “very naughty cross.” Laughing in the clip, she said, “My kids finally want a scary Halloween! I’ve been waiting years for this. Now I get to have a little fun and scare them.”

Posting the video, she wrote, “Halloween is coming and I am beyond excited this year for a very very scary occasion where the monsters, ghosts and ghouls come out to play!! Lol.”

Looks like Sunny’s home is set to be the ultimate haunted hotspot this Halloween. (Source: IANS)