Cheat codes to elevate basic looks to chic ensembles

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi– Are you tired of your everyday outfits following the same trends? The Monday blues and the “Wednesday we wear Pink” routine can become monotonous. We all find ourselves asking, “What should I wear tomorrow?” or “Do I need to go shopping, again?”

Adding a touch of magic to our everyday attire while maintaining an effortless look is something we all desire. Unfortunately, our busy lives with tight schedules leave little time for meticulous fashion choices. However, fear not, as you are not alone in this fashion dilemma. Instead of revamping your entire wardrobe, why not explore your jewellery casket?

Enter the world of demi-fine jewellery, a game-changer in creative outfit styling. Whether you’re donning a bossin’-it-at-work attire or a casual no-work-brunch outfit, these gold-laden demi-fine accessories know how to make a statement as your daily essentials.

IANSlife caught up with Pallavi Mohadikar, the Co-Founder and CEO, of Palmonas, an international jewellery brand, to get some must-have fashion cheat codes that will elevate your basic looks to chic ensembles.

Break the Monochrome:

Break free from the mundane monotony of monochrome by adding splashes of gold. Style your outfits with chunky earrings or fancy golden bracelets to act as a colour block.

Style Guide: pair a neutral- colour ed outfit, such as black-on-black, with dazzling earrings and a few rings to create an extravagant yet classy look.

The Highlighter Effect:

Accessorisation is a powerful weapon when it comes to highlighting your best features. Experiment with different jewellery pieces to accentuate your unique attributes and achieve a stylish, cheeky look.

Style Guide: Pair a turtleneck top with a delicate necklace and studs while sporting a sleek high-top ponytail. This combination creates a sleek appearance for your neck and torso. Similarly, a V-neck top complements a layered neckpiece, creating the illusion of an elongated figure.

Mix and Match:

Don’t be afraid to play with various lengths and designs of your accessories. Group necklaces of different lengths to give your ensemble a touch of panache. Alternatively, mix and match different jewellery designs to curate your own collection of unique objet d’art.

Style Guide: For a breezy brunch date, experiment by wearing studs on one ear and dazzling earrings on the other. Combine lightweight chains of varying lengths with a pendant charm to accompany button-downs, ribbed tank tops, or even a camisole.

The Showstopper:

Reverse your approach to styling by choosing a single piece of jewellery as the showstopper of your outfit. Once you have selected this statement piece, focus your attention on the clothes that will complement it.

Style Guide: Select a bold-gold statement necklace to grace your saree or pair shoulder duster earrings with square necklines or backless outfits.

Strike the Balance:

Artisans meticulously design jewellery while keeping the principles of design in mind. To achieve maximum aesthetic impact, by being mindful of how your jewellery interacts with your attire.

Style Guide: Pair a long flare dress with minimalist studs and a delicate bracelet to strike the perfect balance.

“Don’t let your wardrobe be the sole focus of your style transformation; let your jewellery shine and make a bold statement. With a touch of gold, you can add the perfect amount of elegance, charm, and sophistication to any outfit, ensuring that you look and feel your best every day”, concludes Pallavi Mohadikar. (IANS)