The art of crafting low-calorie iced tea

By Bala Sarda

New Delhi– Iced tea has long been a beloved refreshment, particularly during the scorching summer months. As the popularity of this delightful drink continues to soar, more and more individuals are seeking out low-calorie options that allow them to savor the flavour without compromising their health goals. We will delve into the art of crafting low-calorie iced teas, exploring techniques and sharing recipes that will keep you cool and light this summer.

Iced tea’s widespread appeal lies in its simplicity and ease of preparation. Whether you prefer black, green, or herbal teas, the process of making iced tea remains fairly consistent. The key is to start with high-quality tea leaves or tea bags. Opt for loose-leaf teas whenever possible, as they tend to yield a more robust and nuanced flavor. However, if convenience is your priority, tea bags work perfectly fine too!

What makes Iced Teas stand out from the rest?

The difference lies in the technique that minimises or eliminates the addition of sugars and sweeteners. Instead, you get to focus on infusing your tea with natural flavors and ingredients.

There’s flexibility of using multiple methods that one feels fit the best. One popular technique is cold brewing, which involves steeping tea leaves or bags in cold water for an extended period, typically overnight. This method results in a smoother and less bitter tea, making it an ideal foundation for a low-calorie iced tea.

How to elevate your Iced Teas

To add a burst of flavor to your low-calorie iced teas, experiment with fresh fruits, herbs, and spices. For a zesty twist, try infusing your tea with slices of lemon, lime, or orange. Alternatively, muddle a handful of fresh berries, such as strawberries or raspberries, and combine them with your brewed tea. This not only enhances the taste but also imparts a natural sweetness without the need for added sugars.

Herbs and spices are another fantastic way to elevate the flavor profile of your low-calorie iced teas. Consider adding a sprig of fresh mint, a few basil leaves, or even a dash of cinnamon or ginger for a refreshing and invigorating twist. These aromatic additions not only contribute to the taste but also offer various health benefits, making your iced tea an even better choice for staying hydrated during the summer heat.

Quick and easy recipes to try

Now that we have explored the techniques, let’s dive into some exciting low-calorie iced tea recipes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds:

Tropical Paradise Iced Tea: Combine green tea with freshly squeezed pineapple juice or peach juice, a squeeze of lime, and a sprig of mint. Serve the drink over crushed ice.

Berry Bliss Iced Tea: Cold-brewed black tea infused with muddled strawberries, cranberries and a hint of basil. Add a splash of lemon juice, sweeten with a natural zero-calorie sweetener if desired, and pour over ice. Garnish with a basil leaf.

Citrus Spiced Iced Tea: Steep black tea with a cinnamon stick, a few slices of orange, and a sprinkle of cloves. Once cooled, strain and serve over ice with an orange twist.

Get creative, experiment with different combinations, and discover your own signature recipes. So, beat the heat and sip on these guilt-free concoctions while basking in the sun. Cheers to a refreshing and calorie-conscious summer! (IANS)