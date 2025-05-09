Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Vaani Kapoor Salutes Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor has praised the Indian Armed Forces for their strength and unwavering commitment in defending the nation during escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kapoor wrote, “What we witnessed wasn’t just a successful defense, but a powerful display of strength, strategy, and unwavering commitment by the Indian Armed Forces. I salute them for ensuring our safety and for performing their duties with unmatched courage and humility.”

Meanwhile, Kapoor’s upcoming film Abir Gulaal, which was set to mark Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood after nine years, has been indefinitely postponed amid the current conflict. Fawad, previously seen in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, faced backlash for criticizing India’s Operation Sindoor, calling it “shameful” on social media.

Operation Sindoor, carried out on May 7, saw Indian forces strike nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. India also successfully intercepted a large-scale drone attack by Pakistan.

Rashmika Mandanna Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Vijay Deverakonda

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to wish her rumored beau and Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda a heartfelt happy birthday as he turned 36 on Friday.

“Super late yet again, but happiestttt birthday Vijju,” she wrote in her Instagram story, sharing a sweet picture of him. “Wishing you all the love, joy, health, wealth, peace, and everything else.”

Though neither has confirmed a relationship, Rashmika and Vijay continue to spark dating rumors with their frequent social media interactions and matching travel backdrops. Fans recently speculated they vacationed together in Oman for Rashmika’s birthday in April.

The duo is also reportedly reuniting on screen in Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD14. To mark Vijay’s birthday, the makers released the film’s first look, showing the actor in a meditative pose, clad in a dhoti, with scars on his back and long hair—hinting at a striking new role.

Vijay is also gearing up for the release of his next film, Kingdom. Meanwhile, Rashmika’s packed slate includes Thama, Kubera, Pushpa 3, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow.

Janhvi Kapoor Says India Is Not Aggressive, Calls Response to Terror ‘Act of Survival’

Mumbai– Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, urging unity and emphasizing that India is not an aggressor.

Reflecting on recent events, Janhvi wrote, “The visuals felt like something out of a movie—something I never imagined seeing on Indian soil. It was a kind of anxiety I’d never felt before.”

She stressed that India, by history and nature, is not aggressive. “We don’t invade or impose ourselves where we aren’t welcome. But after decades of cowardly attacks, we finally said enough. Our armed forces stood tall, and despite the uncertainty, there was a sense of security.”

Thanking the Indian military and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she added, “Our Army, Navy, and Air Force will ensure no harm comes to our people. Thank you, Shri Narendra Modi, for showing us that standing up against injustice is also patriotism.”

Janhvi concluded by urging citizens to remain united. “India’s response to terrorism is not extremism—it’s survival. The only way the enemy wins is if we let it divide us from within.”

Her message comes as tensions escalate along the India-Pakistan border following India’s strikes on terror camps in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Anushka Sharma Thanks Armed Forces Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and sacrifice amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, the PK star wrote, “Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind.”

Anushka joins a growing list of Bollywood celebrities—including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut, and R. Madhavan—who have voiced support for the military during the ongoing conflict.

R. Madhavan also took to social media, writing, “Salute to our armed forces. Jai Hind… May God protect them and all those that are innocent.”

The show of support comes after Indian air defense systems intercepted at least eight missiles launched by Pakistan on May 8, targeting key areas including Jammu Airport. The attack followed India’s Operation Sindoor, which struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Ananya Panday Reflects on Growth After Six Years in Bollywood: ‘I’m Not Afraid to Try’

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday, who made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, is celebrating six years in Hindi cinema and says she’s evolved into someone unafraid to take risks.

“I was 19 when I started—nervous, starry-eyed, and still figuring out who I was,” she shared. “Now, I’ve grown into a version of myself who’s not afraid to try, to fall, to rise, and to keep surprising people. I’m still learning.”

Ananya added that she doesn’t have all the answers but is focused on choosing roles that challenge her and keep her excited. “I want to pick roles that scare me a little and give me butterflies.”

Since her debut, Ananya has appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and the commercially successful Dream Girl 2. Her performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, and the comedy series Call Me Bae have also earned praise.

She was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2, a courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, based on the historic Jallianwala Bagh massacre and lawyer C. Sankaran Nair.

Sunny Deol Instantly Said Yes to Ahmed Khan’s Lakeer, Says Director Mumbai– Filmmaker-choreographer Ahmed Khan recently reflected on Sunny Deol’s unwavering support during the making of his directorial debut Lakeer – Forbidden Lines (2004), revealing that the actor didn’t hesitate for a moment before signing on. “Sunny and I have been friends for years. When I approached him with the basic plot of Lakeer, he said yes immediately—no full script needed,” Khan recalled. Lakeer featured an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, John Abraham, Sohail Khan, and Nauheed Cyrusi, with music by A.R. Rahman and background score by Aadesh Shrivastava. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently filming Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 war epic. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Inspired by the 1999 Kargil War, Border 2 is set for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. Nikita Dutta Starts Her Day with Face Icing and Hair Flips Mumbai– Actress Nikita Dutta is keeping her mornings refreshing and fun with a unique routine: face icing and back hair flipping. Sharing a lighthearted video on Instagram, the Kabir Singh star gave fans a peek into her self-care ritual. Wrapped in a towel and getting her hair done, she captioned the clip, “Because sometimes face icing and back hair flipping can fix your day,” adding a trending audio for a relatable touch. In a recent event, Dutta also revealed that before becoming an actress, she had once aspired to join the civil services. “I come from an Army family, and at one point, I wanted to take the UPSC exams,” she said. “For someone like me, acting felt like a big shift from that structured path.” Nikita was last seen in the Netflix action-thriller Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, which released on April 25 and stars Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor. Lauren Gottlieb on Finding Belonging: ‘I May Have Felt Like an Outsider, But That Made Me Stronger’ Mumbai– Dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb says her past feelings of being an outsider ultimately helped her find strength and a sense of belonging. “Over time, I’ve built strong friendships and chosen family all over the world,” Lauren told IANS. “Now, wherever I go, it feels like I’m wrapped in love and support. Different cultures no longer make me feel separate—they inspire me.” While she admits to feeling like an outsider at times, Lauren said those experiences taught her to find a sense of home within herself. On the work front, Lauren has choreographed and performed in Who Rules the World from Netflix’s upcoming series The Royals, premiering May 9. The ensemble cast includes Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Nora Fatehi. Lauren rose to fame as a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance and starred in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. She was also runner-up on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and later returned as a judge in season 8. Lisa Mishra on Landing Her Role in The Royals: “It Was a Long Casting Journey” Mumbai– Singer-turned-actress Lisa Mishra is stepping into the spotlight in Netflix’s new drama series The Royals and revealed that landing the role of Niki wasn’t easy. “It was a long casting journey,” Lisa shared. “I had to push myself out of my comfort zone. Niki is layered, stylish, and emotionally complex. I went through multiple auditions, and each one challenged me in a new way.” The Royals, which began streaming on Netflix May 9, features an ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, and Nora Fatehi. The series blends royal opulence with corporate ambition, following Bhumi as bold CEO Sophia Shekhar and Ishaan as charming prince Aviraaj Singh. Lisa, known for her breakout with the Tareefan reprise in Veere Di Wedding, has since lent her voice to hits like The Wakhra Song, Nadaaniyaan, and Chandigarh Mein. She made her acting debut in the series Call Me Bae. Mouni Roy: “We Don’t Stoop to Terrorism” Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy voiced strong support for the Indian Armed Forces amid rising tensions with Pakistan, denouncing terrorism and affirming her loyalty to the nation. Sharing a photo of the Indian flag on Instagram, Mouni wrote, “Away and anxious beyond belief. We don’t want this war, but we don’t stoop to terrorism. Praying every minute for the safety of our soldiers. Nothing and nobody before our motherland! Jai Hind.” Her message follows India’s Operation Sindoor—targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Mouni is currently in Scotland shooting for Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, also starring Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, and others. She was recently seen in The Bhootnii alongside Sanjay Dutt and will next appear in Salahkaar, directed by Faruk Kabir. (Source: IANS)