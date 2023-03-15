Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, and more…

- Advertisement -

Vicky Kaushal expresses gratitude as team wraps up ‘Sam Bahadur’

Mumbai– Actors Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh wrapped up shooting for ‘Sam Bahadur’ directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Vicky will be starring in the titular role, alongside Sanya as Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Taking to social media, Vicky Kaushal who will be seen playing role of Sam Bahadur shares a picture of himself with Meghna Gulzar and wrote: “Gratitude gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all.”

“To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant co-actors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J.”

“Manekshaw, himself… Thank You! IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAMadly !!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023.”

‘Sam Bahadur’ is the story of India’s greatest war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is based on Sam Manekshaw’s career in the Army spanning over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The film will hit theatres on December 1.

Rani Mukerji enjoyed doing romantic films with her hero Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recalled shooting for the songs ‘Tumhi Dekho Na’ from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ and ‘Chup Chup Ke’ from ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She said that her favourite genre is romance and she loves to be work with her favourite star Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani shared screen space with Shah Rukh in several movies such as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Paheli’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘Veer Zaara’, among others.

After listening to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant, Bidipta Singh’s performance on the romantic tracks, ‘Tumhi Dekho Na’ and ‘Chup Chup Ke’, Rani went down memory lane and shared her shooting experience in extremely cold weather conditions.

Rani shared her experience working with SRK and said: “I’ve done a variety of films but my favourite genre is ‘romance’ and I enjoy doing romantic films with my hero; the one and only, Shah Rukh Khan. The first song that you sang, ‘Tumhi Dekho Na’ is one of my favourite songs. We filmed ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ in New York, and I remember that it was extremely cold in the month of September.”

“‘Tumhi Dekho Na’ depicted ‘romance in the seasons’ and there was a portion in the song where we wanted to depict rains in which I am wearing a red saree. When we went to shoot that portion, the rain showers were supposed to start but it couldn’t as the water had turned into ice,” she added.

Talking about ‘Chup Chup Ke’, Rani shared: “‘Bunty Aur Babli’ was also a lovely film, and Bidipta you’re wearing the same costume from the movie which is really sweet. Especially the scrunchy that you’re wearing on your wrist, reminds me of the days shooting for the film. When we shot this song in Ladakh, it was very cold, and we really enjoyed eating hot Maggie noodles. Now that you sang the song, I am reminded of Maggie’s noodles.”

Rani also talked about her upcoming film, ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ on the singing reality show judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.

‘Bahurani’ Alia gets the sweetest birthday wish from ‘saas’ Neetu

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt turned 30 on Wednesday and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor had the sweetest birthday wish for her “bahurani”.

Neetu took to Instagram story, where she shared a photograph of the actress and new mother, Alia.

“Happy birthday bahurani Only love n more love,” Neetu wrote as the caption.

Alia’s half-sister Pooja Bhatt, too, shared a slew of pictures featuring the birthday girl, herself and their father Mahesh Bhatt.

She captioned the images: “Happy International Alia Bhatt Day”.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

The Karan Johar directed romantic comedy will hit theatres in July.

Pooja Dey: Tough to play lesbian on-screen because people judge you

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Dey spoke about playing a lesbian on-screen and about the need to make this topic common among people. She will be seen playing a lesbian in her upcoming short film, ‘Oas’, and said that it was challenging to play the role and in fact initially, she was apprehensive when this project was offered, although she had already played a lesbian before.

Pooja said: “It’s tough to play a lesbian on-screen because people judge you. Even though the content has come a long way, this topic is still a hush-hush matter in most Indian households. When I was asked to play the character of a lesbian, I was apprehensive about how my character would be perceived by the audience. So, there was nervousness until it came out. There exist some people in this society who forget about the difference between reel and real and what matters to them is to pass judgments.”

Pooja made her acting debut with the show, ‘Dating in the Dark’ and was also seen in the web series ‘Sanak’ and ‘Gandii Baat’.

She also emphasised that there is a need to make this topic normal and it should not be something different or unique to people.

“I do believe that content like this shouldn’t be brushed under the carpet but told without any hesitation. It’s important to bring a new wave in society with the content we create. It is challenging but inspirational too, to bring a change in society. The reason I take up characters like these is to shatter the stereotype. The idea is to empower the community and normalise everything. Playing the character of a lesbian was tough, but that was actually a unique perk for me,” she concluded.

Kangana pens note for co-star Raghava Lawrence as ‘Chandramukhi 2’ wraps up

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday wrapped up shooting for ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and penned a note for co-star Raghava Lawrence, by whom she feels very inspired.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Lawrence and wrote: “As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn’t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before shoot started, I requested for one.”

“I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer, actually as a back dancer, but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker/superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being. Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday, sir. Had such a great time working with you.”

The film’s prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajanikanth and Jyothika Saravanan.

‘Chandramukhi’ was a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ and was adapted in Hindi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

In ‘Chandramukhi 2’, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a renowned dancer in the king’s court who’s known for her breathtaking beauty.

Meanwhile, Kangana also has ‘Tejas’ in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, ‘Emergency’ and ‘Noti Binodini’ in the pipeline. (IANS)