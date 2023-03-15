Jasmine Shah to Choreograph Bombay-Style Love Story at the Wedding Expo With 14 Short Dance Segments and 60 Dancers

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA—New England classical and folkdance teacher Jasmine Shah, founder of the Aangikam Dance Academy, will choreograph and present 14 short wedding dance segments on March 19 at the INDIA New England News’ annual Spring Wedding Expo at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Approximately 60 dancers will participate in special short segments.

Ms. Shah is the director and the founder of Aangikam Dance Academy, which teaches two classical style dances from India, Bharat Natyam and Manipuri, as well as folk dances from various regions of India. In addition, she has served the Gujarati Association of New England in various positions, including its president.

The Wedding Expo, which will be held from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on April 24, 2022, at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, is free to attendees. To register for free, please click here.

In an exclusive interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Shah talks about her upcoming dance production, which will show a Bombay-style love story through dance.

INDIA New England News: What do you want to showcase through your wedding dance program at the Spring Wedding Expo?

Jasmine Shah: In India during the 1960s and 70’s falling in love was a totally different experience. A boy and a girl would meet at school, college, through friends or as a neighbor. Sometimes love will sprout at first sight.

At the Wedding Expo, we are showing a Bombay-style love story. Two individuals from different castes fall in love. Opposition from parents, breakup, again meeting and eloping to get married and celebration.

INE: What motivated you for these ideas?

JS: I grew up in Bombay, and have witnessed many such stories. A few turned out to be happily ever after and few…..So I thought of this as a theme.

INE: How many dancers will participate?

JS: 60 dancers will be presenting 14 short segments.

INE: Tell us about Aangikam Dance Academy?

JS: I am proud to say this is 41st year of Aangikam Dance Academy. Students learn classical, folk and Bollywood dances. Now, I have new generation of students whose moms learned at my dance school.

INE: How has Indian wedding scene in the United States changed in recent years and how have wedding dances?

JS: Indian weddings in India or USA are full of rituals. Few weddings are elaborate with 4-5 days of celebration, may be a destination wedding or a small simple wedding in presence of close family and friends. It’s all about starting a new life with a loved one with the blessings of elders.

INE: What is the impact of Bollywood on wedding dances?

JS: I personally feel that dances presented during wedding celebration should reflect culture, rituals and traditions of groom and bride families. But Bollywood songs are popular and fun to dance are well received and enjoyed by the guests.