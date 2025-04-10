Bollywood Roundup: Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, and more…

Tabu Joins Puri Jagannadh’s Upcoming Film with Vijay Sethupathi

Mumbai— Actress Tabu has officially joined the cast of director Puri Jagannadh’s next film, which stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Known for her carefully chosen roles, Tabu was immediately drawn to the script and her character, which she found both compelling and pivotal to the story. The film, yet to be titled, was announced during the Ugadi festival and is being crafted as a pan-India project.

Directed and co-written by Puri Jagannadh, the film is set to begin shooting in June and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Produced under the Puri Connects banner by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, the film promises a gripping narrative with well-developed characters. Additional cast and crew details will be revealed soon.

Vijay Sethupathi, last seen in Viduthalai Part 2 by acclaimed director Vetrimaaran, had a busy 2024 with three releases. He kicked off the year with Sriram Raghavan’s bilingual thriller Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif, and also starred in his 50th film, Maharaja, a box office hit directed by Nithilan Saminathan and co-starring Anurag Kashyap.

Ayushmann Khurrana Partners with Mumbai Police to Fight Online Scams

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has joined forces with Mumbai Police for a new cybersecurity campaign aimed at raising awareness about the growing threat of online scams.

In a recently released video, the Bala star offers practical tips on how to recognize and avoid digital fraud. The initiative targets vulnerable groups and emphasizes the need for everyday users to stay alert against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

“Cyber safety is more important than ever with the rise in online scams,” said Ayushmann. “It’s crucial that people stay informed and cautious. Teaming up with Mumbai Police, who’ve always led the way in protecting citizens, helps spread this message further.”

He praised the campaign’s public service announcement and helpline, calling it a “remarkable effort” to educate and protect the public from cybercrime.

On the film front, Ayushmann will next appear in the horror-comedy Thama alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Munjya’s Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The script is penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

Arjun & Anshula Kapoor Share Childhood Fights, Nicknames, and Bond on Siblings Day

Mumbai— Celebrating Siblings Day with laughter and nostalgia, Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor gave fans a peek into their childhood memories and sibling dynamics through a candid Instagram video.

“We fight. We laugh. We hype each other up,” Arjun captioned the video. “This #SiblingsDay, @anshulakapoor and I took your questions—and didn’t hold back.”

When asked who the bigger troublemaker was growing up, Anshula quickly pointed to Arjun. “He gave me the weirdest nicknames—he used to call me ‘Fluff,’” she said. Arjun laughed, “Her hair looked like fluffy candyfloss!”

The duo revealed more quirks about each other—Arjun admitted he’s talkative but takes time to open up, while Anshula claimed she’s more punctual, especially outside of work. That led to a playful back-and-forth between the two.

On resolving fights, Anshula said, “He gets mad fast but cools off just as quickly. He’ll call or text me right after to say sorry.”

Reflecting on their bond, Arjun shared, “I used to wish for a brother, but I can’t imagine life without her. Everything changed after Anshula was born.” He also recalled being a possessive older sibling: “I’d get upset when she touched my toys.”

From silly nicknames to heartfelt moments, the Kapoor siblings’ celebration highlighted the love, laughter, and memories that make sibling bonds so special.

Anupam Kher Promises Special Gift to Mom If ‘Tanvi The Great’ Hits ₹100 Crore

Mumbai– Anupam Kher has made a heartwarming promise: if his upcoming film Tanvi The Great crosses the ₹100 crore mark at the box office, he’ll gift his mother, Dulari, a house in Srinagar, Kashmir.

On April 10, the veteran actor shared a sweet video on Instagram featuring a conversation with his mom. In it, he asks if she thinks the film will succeed. Dulari replies confidently, “The film is good, it’ll work, and the music is great too.”

Kher then says, “If the film does ₹100 crore business, I’ll build you a house in Srinagar.” When he asks why audiences will love the film, Dulari responds with a smile, “It’s a different film—it shows a girl’s struggles. It’ll do very well.”

In the caption, Kher wrote:

“Moms are awesome! I showed her the teaser of #TanviTheGreat. She said, ‘Where do you see a single girl’s story nowadays?’ She even liked the music! I’ll do my best to get her that house in Kashmir. But the rest is up to you all! #DulariRocks #TanviTheGreat”

The teaser debuted in theaters alongside Sunny Deol’s Jaat and is also being showcased across multiplexes nationwide. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan have praised it on social media, calling it “stunning” and “beautiful.”

Directed by Kher himself, Tanvi The Great features music by Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani and marks Kher’s return to directing after 22 years since Om Jai Jagadish.

Clash of Titans: Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora Face Off in ‘Hip Hop India 2’

Mumbai– The latest episode of the hit reality show Hip Hop India 2 delivers an electrifying showdown between choreographer-director Remo D’Souza and actress Malaika Arora.

As the competition intensifies and the stage sizzles with energy, the show transcends a typical dance battle and becomes an all-out war. With each step, flip, and beat, mentors Remo and Malaika raise the stakes and take the excitement to the next level.

The promo teases the arrival of the Hip Hop Army—a powerhouse crew of the nation’s top-tier hip-hop dancers—bringing unmatched precision, passion, and intensity to the floor. With their entrance, the battle lines are drawn between Team Remo and Team Malaika.

Remo D’Souza remarked, “This week, it’s not just about choreography; it’s about making history. Team Remo is ready to leave a lasting impression and let our art speak for itself.”

Malaika Arora added, “My team brings more than just moves; they bring fire, focus, and fearlessness. This isn’t just a competition—it’s a takeover. We’re here to own the stage, and the audience is going to see it.”

The pressure is at an all-time high as the lowest-scoring team will be sent directly to the elimination round. With that looming threat, both teams are pushing their limits. Expect high-octane performances, fierce mentor face-offs, and jaw-dropping cliffhangers. With pride, power, and passion on the line, the drama is more intense than ever.

Hip Hop India Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon MX Player.

Preity Zinta Shares Emotional Experience at the Golden Temple

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently took to social media to share her heartfelt experience visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar—an emotional, long-awaited trip she says was truly meant to be.

The Soldier star revealed she had tried several times over the years to visit the sacred site, but plans always fell through—until now. Visiting on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Preity described feeling a deep sense of peace and gratitude as soon as she stepped inside.

“I was exhausted from travel and jet lag, but the moment I entered the temple, everything faded away,” she wrote. “A deep sense of belonging enveloped me. My heart opened as I knelt in surrender.”

She also praised the temple management for maintaining the holy site’s cleanliness and for the “delicious Kada Prasad.” Along with her post, she shared a serene video capturing the temple’s spiritual atmosphere.

On the work front, Preity is set to make her film comeback in Lahore 1947, a period action drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The film stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, and is set against the backdrop of India’s partition.

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty Celebrate Siblings Day with Heartfelt Tribute to Their Bond

Mumbai— Bollywood sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty marked National Siblings Day by celebrating their deep and enduring bond—a connection built on love, laughter, and unwavering support.

Both actresses shared touching posts on Instagram, featuring candid photos and videos that showcased their joyful moments together. From laughing on the gym floor to playful cheek-pulling and warm hugs, the posts radiated genuine affection and sisterly love.

Their joint caption read, “Us… against the world, through thick and thin! Tunki and Munki forever. Happy Siblings Day. #TunkiMunki #SisterBond #Gratitude.”

Known for their close relationship, the Shetty sisters often share glimpses of their bond on social media. On Shamita’s 46th birthday (February 2), Shilpa posted a sweet video highlighting their best moments—from gym sessions to travel adventures—calling Shamita her “safe place, biggest cheerleader, and forever best friend.”

“Happy birthday to the one who shares my DNA and my secrets,” Shilpa wrote. “We love you more than you know, my Tunki—always and forever. I’ve got your back!”

Shamita’s response? A simple, heartfelt: “Love you, Munki.” (Source: IANS)