The Council on American-Islamic Relations Sends Letter Urging Sec. Rubio to Designate India a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ Over Anti-Muslim Waqf Act

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, announced that it has sent a formal letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging the U.S. Department of State to designate India a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) in response to the Indian government’s continued violations of the religious and legal rights of Muslims and other minority faith communities.

CLICK HERE: READ CAIR’S LETTER

The letter comes following the April 8 enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, a law passed by India’s Parliament that authorizes non-Muslims to serve on waqf (Islamic endowment) boards—bodies that manage Islamic charitable endowments—and grants the government sweeping powers to validate or nullify waqf property claims.

CAIR released that Muslim organizations across India have denounced the law as a serious threat to the autonomy and preservation of centuries-old Islamic endowment properties. The legislation has already sparked widespread protests across the country, according to CAIR.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has for the past five consecutive years urged the Department of State to designate India a CPC for engaging in “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations” of religious freedom.

In a statement, CAIR Government Affairs Department Director Robert S. McCaw said:

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio must immediately designate India as a Country of Particular Concern in response to this escalating pattern of state-enabled repression targeting religious minorities. The new Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 is just the latest effort by the Modi government to undermine the rights of India’s 200 million Muslims and to erode their ability to maintain control over sacred institutions that have served their communities for generations.

“From anti-Muslim mob violence to property demolitions and now religious asset seizures, India’s Hindutva-driven leadership is systematically dismantling pluralism. The time for polite diplomacy is over—religious freedom must not be sacrificed to geopolitical convenience. U.S. credibility demands action.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 restructures the governance of Islamic endowment boards by mandating the inclusion of non-Muslims and granting the government broader authority to assess the legality of endowment land. Critics argue the law undermines the independence of these boards and risks enabling encroachment or state appropriation of religious properties—such as mosques, shops, and graveyards—many of which were established generations ago without modern legal documentation.