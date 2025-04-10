Operation Brahma: Indian Engineers Assess Quake-Hit Sites in Myanmar, Medical Team Treats Injured

Yangon– As part of Operation Brahma, India’s ongoing humanitarian mission in earthquake-affected Myanmar, a team of Indian safety and demolition engineers conducted a thorough assessment of damaged sites in Mandalay and the capital city, Naypyidaw, on Thursday.

Additionally, an Indian medical team—featuring an orthopedic surgeon—provided critical care to 70 patients injured in the powerful March 28 earthquake at a hospital in Naypyidaw.

“Expanding Operation Brahma. After assessing six affected sites in Mandalay, the Indian team of safety and demolition engineers inspected six more in Naypyidaw today. An orthopedic surgeon from our medical team is assisting in the treatment of 70 patients at a hospital in Naypyidaw,” the Embassy of India in Yangon posted on X.

Earlier this week, Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, met with Moe Aung, Myanmar’s National Security Advisor and Union Minister for the State Administration Council Chairman’s Office. Moe Aung expressed deep appreciation for India’s swift response and support following the devastating quake. The two also discussed security cooperation and bilateral collaboration across various sectors.

Last week, Myanmar’s State Administration Council Chairman and Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, visited the Indian Field Hospital currently treating over 800 patients as part of Operation Brahma.

India launched Operation Brahma to deliver critical assistance—including Search and Rescue (SAR) efforts, humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical support—following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Demonstrating its role as the region’s “First Responder” during crises, India dispatched six aircraft and five naval ships to deliver 625 metric tons of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy and personally conveyed condolences to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting Myanmar during this time of crisis.

On April 4, Prime Minister Modi met Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, where they discussed the post-earthquake situation and India’s ongoing efforts under Operation Brahma. The Senior General reiterated his gratitude for India’s timely aid. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India, as a First Responder, stands with Myanmar and is prepared to provide further assistance if needed.

Continuing its support, India delivered an additional 442 metric tons of food aid on April 5. The consignment, carried by the Indian Navy ship INS Gharial, arrived at Thilawa Port and was formally handed over by Ambassador Thakur to Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein and his delegation.

“Meeting the needs of affected people. A large 442-tonne consignment of food aid (rice, cooking oil, noodles, and biscuits) carried by Indian Navy landing ship tank INS Gharial arrived today at Thilawa Port and was handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to CM Yangon U Soe Thein and team,” the Indian Embassy in Yangon shared on X. (Source: IANS)