Bollywood Roundup: Sreeleela, Mrunal Thakur, Rani Mukerji, and more…

Sreeleela Reintroduces Herself as Dr. Sreeleela After MBBS Graduation

MUMBAI, India — Actress Sreeleela is celebrating a major milestone, officially earning her MBBS degree after six years of hard work alongside her film career.

Photos from her convocation at DY Patil University quickly surfaced online, drawing praise from fans impressed by her academic achievement. Reflecting on the journey in an emotional Instagram post, Sreeleela described medical school as a grounding experience filled with growth, faith, tears, and resilience.

She thanked her family, friends, and colleagues for supporting her through packed schedules and exam stress, and expressed gratitude to everyone who believed in her along the way.

The post ended with a line that stole the spotlight as she signed off: “Yours lovingly, Dr. Sreeleela.”

Even with her new title, the actress isn’t slowing down. She is gearing up for her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in an upcoming Anurag Basu film and will also be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Mrunal Thakur Sets the Record Straight on Relationship Buzz

MUMBAI, India — Actress Mrunal Thakur put dating rumors to rest with a blunt and playful confession during her recent appearance on the game show “Wheel of Fortune.”

When host Akshay Kumar teased her about her relationship status amid constant social media buzz, Mrunal didn’t hesitate. “Single, ready to mingle,” she replied, instantly sending the audience into cheers.

Akshay kept the banter going by calling on someone from the crowd, only to jokingly backtrack after the man revealed he was married, drawing laughs from the set.

The moment comes as speculation swirled online about a rumored Valentine’s Day wedding involving Mrunal. Her on-air comment appeared to shut down those claims for good.

On the work front, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of “Do Deewane Seher Mein,” where she stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time. The film is set to hit theaters on February 20.

Rani Mukerji Says Awareness Is Key to Preventing Crimes Against Women

MUMBAI, India — Actress Rani Mukerji has spoken out on women’s safety, saying greater social alertness and strict punishment are essential to preventing crimes against women.

Speaking at the success press meet of her latest film “Mardaani 3,” Rani addressed concerns that many crimes against women are committed by people they know and trust. She said the real danger is often closer than society wants to admit.

Rani stressed the need for education, awareness, and zero tolerance, arguing that harsh consequences are necessary to create fear in the minds of offenders and stop such crimes before they happen. She added that women often trust easily, and betrayals by familiar faces make these crimes even more tragic.

“Mardaani 3,” directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, follows the investigation into the disappearance of 93 young girls over just three months. Released on January 30, the film has performed strongly at the box office.

Parineeti Chopra Reveals Adorable Wedding Gift She Gave Raghav Chadha

MUMBAI, India — Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a sweet throwback from her wedding, giving fans a peek at a deeply personal gift she once gave her husband, Raghav Chadha.

Posting a photo on social media, Parineeti revealed a custom-made miniature bookshelf she had created as a wedding present in 2023. The tiny handcrafted piece is packed with personal touches from their life together, including mini books, artwork, plants, and symbolic décor. Some elements were intentionally hidden for privacy.

The charming keepsake also features subtle details reflecting shared memories, including their initials and spiritual elements meaningful to the couple.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private yet star-studded ceremony in Udaipur. The couple’s love story reportedly traces back to their student days in London before they reconnected in India.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, which streamed on Netflix.

Pooja Hegde Finally Sees John Mayer Live, Calls It a Lifetime Moment

MUMBAI, India — Actress Pooja Hegde had a full fangirl moment after attending a live concert by American singer-songwriter John Mayer, calling the experience a long-awaited dream come true.

Sharing photos and videos from the show on Instagram, Pooja admitted she has been “fan girling” over Mayer for years and still couldn’t believe she finally saw him perform live. She marked the night as a bucket-list moment and hinted she’d happily do it all over again.

The Grammy-winning musician, known for hits like “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” has enjoyed massive success both as a solo artist and through collaborations across genres.

On the work front, Pooja was recently seen in the song “Monica” from the Tamil action thriller Coolie. She has a packed slate ahead, including Jana Nayagan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and other upcoming projects. (Source: IANS)