Ten-Month-Old Becomes Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor After Tragic Accident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India — A 10-month-old baby girl who died following a road accident has become the youngest organ donor in Kerala, offering new hope to multiple patients through her family’s extraordinary decision, officials said on Friday.

The infant, Alin Sherin Abraham from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district, was declared brain-dead after sustaining critical injuries in the accident. In the midst of their grief, her parents consented to donate her organs so that other lives could be saved, a gesture that has drawn widespread admiration across the state.

According to officials, the baby’s kidneys, liver, and heart valves are being donated. Her two kidneys are set to be transplanted into a 10-year-old child currently undergoing treatment at the S.A.T. Hospital attached to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The organs are being transported by road to ensure timely transplantation.

State Health Minister Veena George expressed her condolences to the family and praised their decision, calling it an act of exceptional courage and compassion.

“The loss of a child is an immeasurable tragedy. Yet, in choosing organ donation, Alin Sherin’s parents have transformed their personal pain into a beacon of hope for families awaiting life-saving transplants,” the minister said in a statement shared on social media. She added that the decision reflects growing awareness about organ donation in Kerala and the profound impact such choices can have.

George also said the state government stands in solidarity with the grieving family, noting that their daughter’s legacy would live on through the lives she helps save.

While nothing can ease the pain of losing a child, officials said the knowledge that Alin Sherin’s organs will give other children and families a renewed chance at life may offer some measure of solace. (Source: IANS)