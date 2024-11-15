Bollywood Roundup: Saif Ali Khan, Adah Sharma, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

When Saif Ali Khan spoke about his areas of interests and cracked everyone up

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Devara: Part 1’, once spoke about the kind of content he consumed during his youth.

An old video that has resurfaced on the Internet shows the actor talking about his interests.

He said that he has read a lot of Western poetry. However, what caught the attention of the audience was the hilarious manner in which the actor answered the questions.

He said, “Faiz and Ghalib. No, I am talking rubbish. My grandmother used to read them and my father reads them. Is this the age to read these things? No, I have read a lot of western poetry. Because I was studying there, what could I do? But my father says that Faiz is a phenomenal poet. And if you go to read, the Quran is also a wonderful poetry.”

He further mentioned, “When I don’t shoot, I am interested in a lot of things. I play guitar and music. Computer games, surfing the internet, reading books, and watching movies. I go to Bombay Gymkhana. Everything is happening there. In the shooting club, I am very interested in target shooting. In Worli, that’s a great thing I do. And at home, I am interested in computers, books, all these things.”

The actor also spoke about the kind of cinema that he liked to consume.

He said, “There are a lot of foreign movies like ‘The Godfather’. But foreign movies are so different from Hindi movies, that there is no point in comparing them. There was a time when I used to think that I should make this movie. But I couldn’t make it. Because, in reality, the way heroes speak has changed. Like a normal person speaks on the street.”

“If your character speaks like that, everyone will listen carefully. The special thing about Hollywood movies is that they are well-written. There are different dialogues in every movie. In our country, we have been using the same style of dialogue for years. And that is changing in today’s world. And naturally, people are appreciating it,” he added.

Adah Sharma shares her father’s ‘worst’ humour on morbid situations

Mumbai– Adah Sharma recently opened up about her father’s “worst” sense of humour, revealing that he had an ability to find laughter even in the most morbid situations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress, on Friday, shared her childhood photos with her dad alongside a note where she revealed that her late father would find humour in the most unfunny things.

The ‘Kerala Story’ actress wrote in the caption, “My father has the worst sense of humour . He would also find humour in the most unfunny things . I learned from him to find humour in the most morbid situations. People keep telling me don’t worry he’s always with you ,always watching. It’s almost funny that he would choose the week he died in November to have me play a laash(dead body) and die in a movie. He would have definitely found that hilarious and we would have all wickedly laughed together. Everytime I laugh now i remember how he would fall off his chair laughing and it makes me sad that I will never see him laughing again but i laugh more because everytime I laugh i remember how he would fall off his chair laughing :).”

In an interview, the actress had earlier revealed that it took her two years to fully accept that her father is no more.

Adah’s father, S. L. Sharma, hailed from Madurai, Tamil Nadu and was a captain in the Indian Merchant Navy.

On the work front, the actress was mostly seen in the show “Reeta Sanyal.” The legal comedy-drama television series, directed by Abhirup Ghosh, premiered on October 14, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the big screen, Adah was last seen in “Bastar: The Naxal Story”, a political thriller, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It also starred Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen.

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Rakul Preet extend heartfelt ‘Gurpurab’ wishes

Mumbai– Several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh, among others, took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to fans on Gurpurab.

Wishing fans on the auspicious occasion, Bebo shared a photo with the caption, “Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.” She also added soothing music to the post. Akshay Kumar also sent his greetings to fans for the special occasion.

Rakul Preet shared a video featuring her and husband Jackky Bhagnani’s photos. She captioned the post: “Satgur Nanak Pargtiya, Mitti Dhund Jag Chanan Hoya, Dhan Dhan Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj de Parkash Purab di aap sariyan Sangtan nu lakh lakh vadiyaan.” In the video, she is heard wishing fans in both Hindi and English.

On the other hand, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh visited the Gurdwara on Gurpurab and shared a video of himself praying there and having kada prasad on Instagram. He was also seen posing for pictures with fans who were waiting for him outside the Gurdwara. For the caption, he wrote: “Gurpurab Dian Sareyan Nu Vadhaiyan Har Saal Di Tara’n Es Vaar v Baba Ji Ne v Baut Kirpa Kiti…” (Best wishes to all on Gurpurab. This time too, Baba has blessed me a lot.)

Actress Nimrat Kaur honored her family tradition on Gurpurab. The Airlift actress posted a video where she could be seen making kada prasad. In the video, Nimrat revealed that she learned the art of making halwa from her mother.

In the clip, Kaur said, “Home is where the Halwa is. Every Gurpurab, I make halwa at home, which is called Kada Prasad in the Gurdwara. My Nanu used to make halwa in the Gurdwara for many years. So, my mother learned from him, and I learned from my mom. So, let’s wing it. I will start with making Chashni.”

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts hour-glass figure in ‘fit check’ pictures

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia looked jaw-dropping good as she posted pictures for a “fit check” dressed in a cutout outfit.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared pictures and videos from her photoshoot, where she was seen sporting Australian designer Christopher Esber’s twisted lever dress in shades of olive.

In the pictures from the photo-shoot the actress has light make-up and completed her look with a splash of gold in the form of jewelry.

“Posting a fit check,” she wrote as the caption.

Tamannaah will next be seen in ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, helmed by Neeraj Pandey. It is set to premiere on Netflix on November 29.

The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary and Rajiv Mehta in pivotal roles.

“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” unfolds a gripping tale of a heist, a relentless police officer, and a pursuit that spans 15 years, offering a thrilling mix of high-stakes drama. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz.

The forthcoming thriller delves into crime, obsession, and the pursuit of justice. The project marks Jimmy Shergill’s first onscreen collaboration with Tamannaah.

The actress also has “Odela 2”. On November 3, Tamannaah wished everyone “happy Navratri” along with a glimpse from her upcoming film. Tamannah took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself praying in front of the temple dressed in her “Odela 2” costume.

She wrote: “Happy Navratri #Odela2.”

‘Odela 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 digital release ‘Odela Railway Station’, which was based on the real incidents that happened in Odela, India.

Directed by Ashok Teja, “Odela 2” also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

Meanwhile, Neeraj’s most recent directorial venture was “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn. Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in a cameo role in the hit film “Stree 2.”

Jimmy Shergill was most recently seen in “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” on Netflix, while Avinash Tiwary appeared in Kunal Kemmu’s “Madgaon Express.”

Shahid Kapoor winks at camera as he’s all ‘coffeefied’ and ‘Goafied’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has charged up himself by having his hot cuppa Joe during his time off in Goa.

Shahid took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of himself relaxing on the sofa as he took a selfie. In the clip, the actor is winking at the camera and was seen dressed in all grey comfortable outfit.

For the caption, he wrote: “Coffeefied and goafied”.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen playing the role of gangster Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming project. Shahid has reportedly begun rigorous training to get into character.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying, “The gangster was a layered personality, defined by his ruthless exterior but driven by personal codes of loyalty and honour.”

Kapoor will portray a don inspired by Hussain Ustara in the upcoming thriller, which also stars Triptii Dimri.

The 43-year-old actor was last seen in the romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with Kriti Sanon. In the film, Shahid played a robot scientist who develops feelings for Sanon’s character, a female robot.

Shahid is an ardent social media user and keeps sharing pictures and videos of himself. Last month he shared a video of himself discussing the points. He was heard asking to “pay attention” for the “7 Punjabi keys to success”.

The actor started with the first point and said: “Number 1 is ‘Tenu Key’?

He then went on to share the other points.

“The 2nd one is ‘Menu Key’, the 3rd one is Ae Key, the 4th one is ‘O Key?’, The 5th one is ‘Hoya Key’, the 6th one is Tepher Key and the last one is ‘Saanu Key?’”

Shahid, who often shares rib-tickling content on the photo-sharing app, captioned the reel: “Comment Okey if you understood.“

Kareena Kapoor hopes this is what she has ‘taught’ her kids Taimur, Jeh

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday morning dropped a quote, which was about teaching children that love is the most important thing.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories section where she shared a quote, which read: “At the end of the day, I hope I have taught my kids that love is the most important thing in this entire world.”

She wrote: “Goodmorning.”

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 in Mumbai after years of dating. They welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and the couple had their second born Jeh in 2021.

The diva recently took to social media to wish her cousin Nitasha Nanda on her birthday and shared cherished memories.

She posted sweet photos of Nitasha with her son Jeh and her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, on her Instagram stories. In the first image, little Jeh is seen planting a sweet kiss on Nitasha’s cheek.

Kareena captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my Tashu, have the bestest day, my love.” The second image shows Kareena posing with her parents and Nitasha.

Alongside it, she wrote, “Love you big time.” The third set of photos shows Bebo striking a pose with Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, and Nitasha.

Meanwhile, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress, is currently enjoying the success of her recent release “Singham Again”, where she reprised her role as Avni. Rohit Shetty’s cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

It is the fifth installment of Shetty’s Cop Universe franchise and has become Shetty’s 10th film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark, making it the fastest to do so.

In an Instagram post, the filmmaker thanked fans for their love and support, writing, “SINGHAM AGAIN, my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films, one thing that has remained constant is your love. Thank you for all the support and love. Humbled.”

The film, inspired by the Ramayana, was released on November 1.

Alia Bhatt reminisces about her favourite childhood memory

Mumbai– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took a trip down memory lane and recalled her favourite childhood moments featuring her grandfather and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia took to her Instagram stories, where she re-shared a video from her clothing brand’s profile. In the clip, the actress is seen sitting on a swing dressed in a teal shaded tank top paired with denims.

Talking about her childhood moments, Alia, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, said: “My favourite childhood memory amongst nature was when my grandfather used to take my sister and me to the beach and we used to play with the water and make sandcastles.”

Alia is married to Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. They tied-the-knot in April 2022. The two welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.

It was on November 6, when Raha turned two and her grandmother Soni and ‘masi’ Pooja Bhatt shared a glimpse of the toddlers’ jungle-themed birthday party.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a picture of the entrance, which had a monkey and a panda cut-out along with “Raha” written on it.

She then shared a picture of the stunning cake, which was decorated with leaves, animal figurines, and a message reading “Happy Birthday Raha 2.”

A photograph of filmmaker and grandfather Mahesh Bhatt was seen, where he posed with Mickey and Minnie Mouse mascots. The lavish birthday party also had a tattoo booth for guests to enjoy.

Soni shared a picture posing with Neena Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, Shalini Pradhan and Anu Ranjan. The picture was captioned: “When your gang shows up for you #birthdaycelebrations.”

Talking about Alia’s professional life, the actress will next be seen in “Alpha”. She will be seen starring alongside actress Sharvari. The two will essay the role of super agents in the upcoming thriller. (IANS)