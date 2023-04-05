Bollywood Roundup: Rekha, Vaani Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rekha makes heads turn, jokes with paps on ‘Citadel’ blue carpet

Mumbai– The legendary Rekha, who is often called the eternal beauty, lived up to the title as she walked the ‘blue carpet’ of the upcoming streaming series ‘Citadel’, which sees Priyanka Chopra and ‘Games of Thrones’ alum Richard Madden in the lead.

Rekha chose a hybrid silk outfit in the shades of rose gold and purple. She sported heavy earpieces and her tresses were tied in a traditional bun rounded up with gajra.

On the blue carpet, the celebrated actress also joked with the paparazzi stationed at the venue and she playfully made a gesture of slapping one of the paps after a brief verbal exchange in jest.

The actress is a Padma Shri recipient and also served as nominated member of the Rajya Sabha member from 2012 to the end of her tenure in 2018.

Vaani Kapoor shares a glimpse from her martial arts training session

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a few videos from her martial arts training session. The actress also hinted at a new endeavour and said that something new is coming for her fans.

In the video, Vaani can be seen training to land her kicks properly. Sharing a collective of three videos, the actress wrote in the caption: “Kickstarting something new .. Can I already get a black belt?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen in the social-comedy film, titled ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’, which she signed last year. She will be essaying the role of a woman in the film who fights for her integrity in society. The film is helmed by Shonali Rattan Deshmukh and started its production in August last year.

Vaani made her acting debut with the romantic comedy film ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, which released in 2013 and also starred Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was most recently seen in the period film ‘Shamshera’ which also starred Ranbir Kapoor in dual roles and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

Kareena lauds her crew as she kick-starts Day 2 of ‘The Crew’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is receiving the audience appreciation for her streaming chat show ‘What Women Want’, shared a picture from the sets of her film ‘The Crew’ on Wednesday.

The actress shared that she is busy with the Day 2 process of the shoot. The picture shows Kareena in her vanity van in front of the mirror getting dolled up as she clicks a mirror selfie. In front of her, a huge coffee mug can be seen. Right next to the mug lies the script of the film.

Kareena lauded her entourage as she wrote on the picture: “My crew. Day 2, The Crew.”

Talking about the film, it follows the story of three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

Abhishek Banerjee joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Section 84’

Mumbai– Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Pitchers’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Paatal Lok’, has joined the cast of courtroom thriller film ‘Section 84’. The film stars veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta of ‘Teen’ fame.

Expressing his excitement on joining the film and working with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek said: “‘Section 84’ is my moment of Eklavya meeting Dronacharya. When I knew nothing about acting, I only knew one name, AMITABH BACHCHAN. From a boy who’s hypnotised by him to actually getting the opportunity to stand alongside him in one frame, life has truly completed a circle for me.”

Recently, the makers also announced Diana Penty in one of the key roles.

He further mentioned: “This is what dreams are made of, as the Bachchan mania continues for me. This time I am a part of it !! Thank you, thank you Ribhu sir, you have no idea how my younger self is filled with joy to experience the mania with you. We’ve all been struck for years now!”

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film has been written by Ribhu Dasgupta who is also at the helm of affairs.

Rasika Dugal to play Irene Adler in Indian adaptation of ‘Sherlock Holmes’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in the crime series ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Delhi Crime’, will be soon seen in the Indian adaptation of ‘Sherlock Holmes’ titled ‘Shekhar Home’. The actress will portray the role of Irene Adler, the only woman to have ever outwitted Sherlock Holmes.

The series will be contextualised in an Indian setting and will be directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The Indian adaptation features Kay Kay Menon as Sherlock Holmes and Ranvir Shorey as Doctor John Watson. The show will also feature Usha Uthup as Mrs Hudson and Koushik Sen as Mycroft Holmes.

The show will have a Bengali touch to its name and personality, making it unique and appealing to audiences in India. The shooting for the show is set to begin soon in Kolkata. The talented cast and crew, along with the unique setting and storyline, make it a promising adaptation of the classic detective story.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in the sports drama ‘Spike’, black comedy thriller – ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, the horror film ‘Adhura’, improv comedy ‘Fairy Folk’, ‘Little Thomas’, and of course her flagship shows ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Delhi Crime’.

After his Gigi Hadid peck, Varun gets funky on ‘Citadel’ blue carpet