Infosys Names Ashiss Kumar Dash CEO-Designate as Salil Parekh Prepares to Step Down

Bengaluru–Infosys announced Thursday that CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh will step down after nine years at the helm, with Ashiss Kumar Dash appointed as his successor.

Parekh will leave the role effective April 1, 2027, following the completion of his second term. He joined Infosys in January 2018 and is the longest-serving non-founder CEO in the company’s history.

Dash will become CEO and Managing Director on April 1, 2027, subject to the completion of statutory requirements, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

“The Board is delighted to appoint Dash as CEO-designate. Our industry is entering a period of considerable change. The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys. It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO,” Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said.

Dash currently leads a broad global business portfolio covering several industry sectors. He also oversees the company’s sustainability business.

Infosys said Dash has held senior leadership positions across client-facing operations, delivery and global operations in multiple regions. The company credited him with delivering strong business results, helping clients manage complex technology and business transformations and building high-performing international teams.

Nilekani also praised Parekh for strengthening Infosys during his tenure.

“On behalf of the Board, I also thank Salil for his outstanding leadership over 9 years. Under his stewardship, Infosys has strengthened its market position, expanded its capabilities, delivered significant value to shareholders, and built a strong platform for future growth,” he said.

Parekh’s current five-year term is scheduled to end March 31, 2027, allowing Dash to take over the following day. (Source: IANS)