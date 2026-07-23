Mayank Yadav Credits Mental Strength After Impressive International Return

Harare–India fast bowler Mayank Yadav said improved mental strength and a better understanding of his body helped him make a successful return to international cricket after a 21-month injury absence.

Mayank took 2-18 in four overs Thursday as India restricted Zimbabwe to 125-7 in the first T20 international at Harare Sports Club.

The pacer, who underwent surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand, in July 2025 after suffering a back stress fracture, made an immediate impact by dismissing Brian Bennett with the first ball of the innings.

Mayank consistently exceeded 140 kilometers per hour and troubled Zimbabwe’s batters with sharp seam movement and bounce while maintaining control of his line and length.

“It’s always a great feeling when you come back and play for your country and especially bowl like this, this type of spell. It’s a fantastic feeling, and I don’t think I can describe it well through my words,” Mayank said during a mid-innings interview.

He acknowledged feeling nervous before returning to international competition but said he tried to keep his approach simple.

“Obviously it was there because I was coming after two years and there is always pressure when you come to play for your country. So, I was a little bit nervous. But my thinking and my plan was very simple to just execute my strength and just keep bowling,” he said.

Mayank said taking a wicket with his first delivery helped him settle into the match.

“Definitely after the first ball wicket I calmed down a lot. I got confidence. I’m playing after a while, but still I can deliver with the skills I have, that strength I have; it will help me a lot on these types of wickets, especially,” he said.

Reflecting on his rehabilitation, Mayank said the mental demands of recovering from a serious injury were as significant as the physical work.

“There are a lot of things: physical training, mentally. When you’re injured and, in that phase, mental strength makes a huge difference for any player,” he said.

“So, I think more than physically, for me, mentally I got much better, and I knew my body a lot after the surgery and after the rehab. So, it makes a huge difference for me.” (Source: IANS)