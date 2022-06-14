Bollywood Roundup: Raveena Tandon, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, and more…

Raveena Tandon rejected nearly 20 scripts before OTT debut with ‘Aranyak’

Mumbai– National Award-winning actress Raveena Tandon says she is more interested in portraying strong women on-screen and in the recent past, she has rejected multiple scripts to avoid being typecast.

The actress who had her fair share of success in the ’90s era, made her OTT debut with the web series ‘Aranyak’. Her performance with a quiet role as Kasturi Dogra was hugely appreciated by the critics and audience alike.

Talking about how she wants to take her career to the next level, post the success of the web series, as well as the commercially successful film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, Raveena revealed her strategy.

Raveena said, “My digital debut was a strategic move. Stories with strong female characters are my forte and films which are content-driven attract me the most. I have to admit rejecting nearly 20 scripts as I did not want to be typecast. I would like the audience to remember me for my versatility. It is easy to say ‘yes’ but you must be bold to say ‘no’.”

She will reunite with Sanjay Dutt for their upcoming film ‘Ghudchadi’. The actress will also announce her new project soon.

Varun, Kiara, Anil hop onto Mumbai Metro for ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ promo

Mumbai– Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor were seen racing against time as they took the Mumbai Metro to save time from traffic amid the promotions of their upcoming film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’.

On Tuesday, while shooting for a reality show in FilmCity in Mumbai, the three actors decided to ditch their cars to commute.

After wrapping the shoot for ‘Superstar Singer 2’ in Goregaon, the actors had to reach Dahisar to be on the sets of a Marathi show ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’. So, to save time and beat the peak hour traffic, they took the Metro.

A clip shows Varun standing while Anil and Kiara are seen sitting in the Metro. Varun is heard saying that the Mumbai Metro has been maintained well and made very nice.

Directed by Raj Mehta, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is slated to release in theatres on June 24. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor.

Aamir celebrates mom Zeenat’s birthday with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad