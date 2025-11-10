Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

- Advertisement -

Malaika Arora Admits Her Chunky Panday Crush Isn’t Going Anywhere

MUMBAI — Malaika Arora is still holding on to her teenage crush — literally. The actress joked on Instagram that she still has a poster of actor Chunky Panday, confirming once again that he was one of her earliest filmi heartthrobs.

Malaika reshared a clip of Chunky’s daughter, Ananya Panday, talking about her parents’ love story on the talk show “Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.” In the episode, Ananya mentioned that Malaika once had a poster of her dad. Malaika quickly confirmed: “@chunkypanday I still have your poster, don’t worry.”

This isn’t new gossip — Malaika and Farah Khan have both previously confessed that Chunky was their big crush back in the day when they were judges on “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.” Farah even joked that Ananya could have been her daughter if timing had worked out differently.

Meanwhile, Ananya simply blushed through the revelation, proving some Bollywood family stories never stop being entertaining.

Rakul Preet Says Working With R. Madhavan Was “An Absolute Delight”

MUMBAI — Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for De De Pyaar De 2, and she’s all heart when it comes to her co-star R. Madhavan — who plays her father in the film. Yes, her father.

Rakul said she has always admired Madhavan, and getting to act with him only boosted that respect. “I’ve always been a fan. Playing his daughter was amazing — we had so many interesting conversations on set. He’s such a fantastic actor, and when someone that good is next to you, your own performance gets better,” she shared.

She also praised his personality just as much as his talent. “He’s so grounded and so lovely as a human being. It reminds you to stay humble no matter how many years you’ve been in the industry.”

The sequel continues the age-gap romance of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, this time with Madhavan stepping in as the protective dad, adding drama and comedy as Ashish tries to win over Ayesha’s family.

De De Pyaar De 2 hits theaters November 14, 2025.

Shilpa Shetty Dares Fans With a New Fitness Challenge

MUMBAI — Shilpa Shetty is not slowing down at 50. The Bollywood fitness queen just dropped a new workout challenge on Instagram, and it’s already making gym lovers sweat.

In the clip, Shilpa stands with her back to a dumbbell, reaches one hand behind her, bends down, and tries to grab it with the other. She misses the first try — nails it on the second.

She teased fans: “Looks easy… until you try it! Trust your core. Now it’s your turn!”

Shilpa regularly posts workout routines, from bench jumps to mobility drills, keeping her followers motivated. And fitness clearly runs in the family — sister Shamita Shetty recently shared her own Pilates routine online.

If you needed a reason to get off the couch today, Shilpa just handed you one.

Huma Qureshi Translates Gen Z Slang in Full Maharani Mode

MUMBAI — Huma Qureshi just proved she can rule both Bihar politics and Gen Z vocabulary. The Maharani star dropped a playful Instagram video where she translates trendy slang into her signature Rani Bharti style — Bhojpuri attitude included.

Her versions went viral fast:

Rizz → “Bhaukaal”

Delulu → “Ae budbak ho ka?”

It’s giving → “Bahut jakaas hain be”

Main character energy → “Maharani,” obviously.

Fans ate it up, with comments like, “Maharani ate and left no crumbs with her rizz,” and “You did it like a lit.”

Huma says Rani Bharti remains the role of her life — a character she’ll carry forever. Season 4 of Maharani just premiered on Sony LIV, and clearly, the queen is still ruling the timeline.

Parineeti Chopra Shows Off Her “Healthy” Post-Baby Snack

MUMBAI — New mom Parineeti Chopra is keeping it real with her diet — and it’s not salads. The actress shared a photo of her latest “healthy meal”: two vada pavs and a steaming cup of chai.

“An absolutely healthy meal of vada pao and chai was had today. BYE,” she joked in her caption.

Parineeti has been open about her cravings both during pregnancy and after welcoming her baby boy in October with husband Raghav Chadha. Earlier, she showed off comfort favorites like tomato soup and cheese chilli toast.

The couple announced their son’s birth with a joint post saying, “He’s finally here… our hearts fuller… now we have everything.” Bollywood friends flooded the comments with love and emojis.

Parineeti is currently taking a break from work to enjoy motherhood. Her last film Amar Singh Chamkila earned her major praise — and an International Emmy nomination.

Rashmika Mandanna Says She’s Ready for a K-Drama — But Only the Right One

MUMBAI — Rashmika Mandanna is manifesting her K-drama era. The actress, who’s openly obsessed with Korean shows, says she’d love to star in one — as long as the role fits her taste.

“Oh, of course I would want to do a Korean drama,” she said. “But it depends on what they give me. You know how picky I am.”

Rashmika says her K-drama bingeing began during the Covid lockdown, when 16-episode marathons became the norm. Since then, she’s been hooked.

Fresh off the success of her vampire horror-comedy Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rashmika is also part of the growing Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe that connects Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.

She recently released The Girlfriend, a romantic drama out in multiple languages, and is next gearing up for Cocktail 2 and Mysaa.

So yes, a K-drama may be next — Korea, you listening? (Source: IANS)