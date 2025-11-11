Boston Bhangra Founder Rohit Bhambi Talks About North America’s Largest Bhangra Competition Set for This Saturday

- Advertisement -

BOSTON, MA — As the excitement builds for North America’s largest independent Indian dance competition, Boston Bhangra Founder Rohit Bhambi is gearing up to welcome thousands of fans and eleven elite teams to the stage this Saturday. The Boston Bhangra Competition 2025 will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the historic Strand Theatre in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Now in its 22nd year, the event continues to be the crown jewel of the Boston Bhangra organization—a nonprofit dedicated to promoting cultural awareness through dance and music. Each team will compete for a $2,500 grand prize, delivering fierce energy, vibrant costumes, and powerful choreography rooted in Punjabi folk tradition.

To watch an exclusive video intyerview with Bhambi, please click here, or on the image below.

Meet the 2025 Boston Bhangra Competition Teams

1. Apna Bhangra Crew (ABC) – Seattle, WA

Formed in 2006, this team blends traditional Bhangra with a modern twist. Featuring 12 dancers from diverse backgrounds, ABC is known for their showmanship and consistent wins—most recently taking back-to-back championships at GHG Bhangra in 2024 and 2025.

2. Baaghi – Southern California

One of the newest teams in this year’s lineup, Baaghi has quickly made waves in the Bhangra world. Based across Southern California, this dynamic group even performed at Coachella earlier this year and is set to light up the Boston stage with its electric energy.

3. Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Bhangra – Pittsburgh, PA

A mainstay in collegiate Bhangra, CMU Bhangra has promoted South Asian culture through dance for nearly 20 years. As former National Collegiate Champions, they remain a perennial crowd favorite and fierce competitor.

4. Furteelay Shokeen – Detroit, MI

The defending champions of the Boston Bhangra Competition, Furteelay Shokeen fuse acrobatics with high-energy dance moves. Based in greater Detroit, they return in 2025 with the goal of defending their title and sharing Punjabi culture on a grand stage.

5. Khirre Phul Gulab De – North Carolina

Representing Carolina Indian Arts, this team is known for high-energy choreography and compelling storytelling. With national acclaim from performances at Bruin Bhangra and Bhangra at the Alamo, Khirre Phul Gulab De bring both tradition and innovation to the floor.

6. Legacy – Toronto, Canada

Formed by veteran Bhangra dancers, Legacy pays homage to the golden era of the 2000s while pushing creative boundaries with bold, contemporary choreography. They are rooted in nostalgia and fueled by innovation.

7. Putt Sardaraan De – California (Various Locations)

This collective is composed entirely of dancers who identify as Singhs, unified by a mission to inspire and uplift younger generations. Their debut at Boston Bhangra promises a unique performance blending diverse styles and regional influences from across the U.S.

8. Saanjhe – San Francisco, CA

Translating to “shared” or “together,” Saanjhe embodies inclusivity, unity, and love for Punjabi culture. With community at its heart, this tight-knit team blends traditional Bhangra with a fresh, expressive approach designed to resonate with diverse audiences.

9. The Raniyaan – Toronto, Canada

An all-female team, The Raniyaan pride themselves on innovation within tradition. Their bold, creative performances showcase the strength and elegance of women in Bhangra—an art form historically dominated by men.

10. Vakhri Taur Diyan (VTD) – Boston, MA

Boston University’s award-winning, all-female Bhangra team, VTD uses dance as a vehicle for women’s empowerment. Their name, meaning “with a different swag,” reflects their goal to shatter norms and celebrate women through the joy of movement.

11. Virsa – New York, NY

Dedicated to preserving authentic Folk Bhangra, Virsa aims to honor the traditions and joy of Punjabi heritage. Known for powerful and culturally rich performances, they deliver a celebration of dance deeply rooted in community and identity.

Boston Bhangra began in 2000 as a small college dance team and has grown into a nonprofit organization focused on cultural awareness and education. Beyond the competition, the group offers Bhangra classes, team performances, and community outreach events throughout the year.

Bhangra itself is a vibrant, high-energy dance style originating in Punjab, a state in northern India. It features fast-paced footwork, rhythmic beats, and elaborate costumes—making every competition performance both a cultural celebration and an athletic spectacle.

Event Info & Tickets

The Boston Bhangra Competition 2025 will take place at:

Strand Theatre

543 Columbia Rd, Dorchester, MA

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Tickets are on sale now at: BostonBhangra.com/bbc2025/

Event Support

This year’s competition is made possible thanks to support from: Barr Foundation, Mirchi Nation Indian Kitchen, Mass Cultural Council, The Asian Community Fund, Masala Bay, Boston University Metropolitan College, Navina Wealth, SG Computers, Alankar Decor, Mera Sangeet, Nirvana Restaurant, India Quality, and Silk Restaurant.