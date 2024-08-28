Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

- Advertisement -

Malaika Arora treats herself with this happy meal

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora is sharing details of her favourite meal. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture of her lunch spread.

By the looks of it, the actress had a hearty meal as she gorged on brown rice, sambhar, curd curry, bhindi, eggplant, papad, and chutney. She wrote on the picture, “Happiness on our plates.”

She also shared her look from the latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). She shared her look on her Instagram Stories. In one of the looks she could be seen dressed in a pearl white catsuit she wore to meet fans.

Her outfit features a white rose embellishment on the neck, a halter neckline, a cut-out on the bodice, a plunging bare back design, a bodycon fit hugging her enviable frame, gathered details on the cups and waist, and skinny-fit legs.

The actress is active on social media and often shares glimpses of her holiday and meals on her Instagram Stories.

Talking about her work life, Malaika has served as a judge on reality shows such as ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Perfect Bride’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘India’s Got Talent’, ‘India’s Next Top Model’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’, and ‘India’s Best Dancer’. She also appeared in the reality series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’.

The actress was recently in the news over her alleged break-up with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. She was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan. The two parted ways in 2016 and the couple had a son.

While the actress hasn’t tied the knot, Arbaaz Khan married the make-up artiste Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony, in December last year. The two reportedly met on the sets of the movie ‘Patna Shukla’.

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie makes Instagram debut

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement ceremony, has debuted the Instagram handle of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of her daughter. She also mentioned the official Instagram handle of her little bundle of joy.

While, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have been fiercely protective of their daughter, and refrained from showing her face in social media, the actress now feels it’s time for her daughter to have her own Instagram account.

Priyanka recently visited India briefly for her brother’s engagement. She had shared pictures and videos from the ceremony. Siddharth Chopra, held a ring ceremony with his partner, actress Neelam Upadhyaya, in Mumbai, India on August 23.

Sharing the video and a throwback picture, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their ring ceremony @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya @drmadhuakhourichopra”.

For the ceremony, the actress wore a stunning saree channelling her inner desi girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the second of her spy-thriller streaming show ‘Citadel’. As per reports, the 2nd season of the global series is set to begin production this year, with Joe Russo directing.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be returning to her role of Nadia along with Richard Madden, who essays the role of Mason Kane. The Russo brothers serve as executive producers on the global series.

She also recently wrapped up the period film ‘The Bluff’. On the occasion of the film’s wrap up, she had shared a fun video of herself wearing a face mask on the sets. She had shared a light-hearted video, in which she could be seen sporting a skincare sheet mask.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls India’s Paralympic Team a source of inspiration to fight against the odds

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’, is extending his support to India’s Paralympic Team.

For the same, the actor has joined hands with UNICEF. The Summer Paralympics 2024 is set to be held in Paris from Wednesday.

The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video cheering for the Indian contingent for the games. Ayushmann, who is UNICEF’s India’s National Ambassador, called on every citizen to support and celebrate the incredible athletes, who inspire a nation with their grit and determination.

He said in the video, “Olympic season chal raha hai. Ek global manch, jahan duniyabhar ke khiladi compete karte hai. Jahan har team, har Khiladi, har sapne ko chamakane ka sunhara mauka milta hai. Inki kabiliyat ko pahchaniye. In khilaadiyo’n ko support karein aur jashn manayein unke har koshish, aur jeet ka. Yeh khiladi mehej pratiyogi hone se badkar hai, fighter hai, survivor hai, source of inspiration hain. I salute their indomitable human spirit. Aaiye milkar Bharat ki Paralympic team ka hosla badhayein”.

The actor further mentioned that the indomitable spirit of India’s Paralympic champions set a living example for all, to not let any challenge come in the way of realising their dreams. He called the athletes an inspiration for every child, particularly the specially abled, reminding that no challenge is insurmountable.

“As UNICEF India National Ambassador, I support that all children, irrespective of their gender, economic and social backgrounds, have access to an inclusive and equitable environment to help them realise their full potential. Let us cheer our Paralympic champions to smash barriers and make history”, the actor added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’ which was released last year.

Farhan Akhtar returns to Ladakh after ‘Lakshya’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ to shoot for a ‘special film’

Mumbai– Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, who recently made an appearance in the streaming docu-series ‘The Angry Young Men’, is shooting a very special project. The actor is currently in Ladakh to shoot for the project, the details of which are currently under the wraps.

On Wednesday, Farhan took to his Instagram, and shared a landscape image of the Ladakh terrain.

He wrote in the caption, “Back in Ladakh after ‘Lakshya’ and ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ to shoot for a very special film. Details to be revealed soon. Watch this space”.

Fans stormed the comments section of the actor-director’s post as they made guesses about the project that he is shooting in Ladakh. Some thought it to be ‘Don 3’, others thought of the film to be ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Farhan’s ‘Don 3’ has long been in the making but nothing concrete as of now has materialised yet except for the casting of Ranveer Singh in the titular role. Ranveer, who has collaborated in the past with Farhan on films like ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’ and ‘Gully Boy’, took the baton from Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan to essay the titular role in the 3rd part of the ‘Don’ franchise.

SRK himself stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in 2006 when Farhan decided to remake the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Don’.

The original ‘Don’ was written by Farhan’s father, screenwriting legend Javed Akhtar and his partner Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

Farhan last directed a film 13 years ago with ‘Don 2’. While the actor has since then many projects, they mostly explored his side as an actor or a musician.

Meanwhile, Farhan recently shed light on his father’s journey in the Prime Video series, ‘The Angry Young Men’ which is based on Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. The screenwriting duo is considered to be formidable force of writing in Hindi cinema having revolutionised the mainstream filmmaking with their writing.

Neha Sharma eats her way into happiness

Mumbai– Actress Neha Sharma has shared a sneak peek into her lunch session, revealing about the delicious delicacies that brought a smile on her face.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neha, who has 21 million followers, shared a string of photos in which we can see a plate of Oysters.

Another photo shows Neha wearing a white off-shoulder outfit and looking lost in her thoughts.

It is captioned as: “Find someone who looks at you like I look at the menu”.

The last snap features Neha in an excited expression, with a drink kept on the table.

She wrote: “Did you say crab cakes”.

On the work front, she made her acting debut in 2007 with the Telugu film ‘Chirutha’. The action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, starred debutant Ram Charan, alongside Prakash Raj and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Neha’s Hindi film debut came in 2010 with ‘Crook’. The action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, starred Emraan Hashmi, Shella Alan and Arjan Bajwa in the lead roles.

She has been a part of movies like ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum’, ‘Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Youngistaan’, ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Tanhaji’, ‘Mubarakan’, ‘Aafat-E-Ishq’, and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

Neha was also seen as advocate Niharika Singh in the third season of the legal thriller series ‘Illegal’.

The diva starred in crime thriller web show ‘36 Days’ created for SonyLIV by Vishal Furia and produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios.

It also stars Purab Kohli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sharib Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shruti Seth and Sushant Divgikar in the pivotal roles.

Neha has also been a part of other music videos like ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, ‘Galib’, ‘Lambo Car’, ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’, and ‘Pehli Pehli Baarish’.

She was seen in a cameo role in the movie ‘Bad Newz’.

Mrunal Thakur drops glimpse of special ‘prasad’ ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur is super excited for the upcoming auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and has shared a peek into the special ‘prasad’ in making.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal, who has 13.4 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a picture of a plate of uncooked ‘modaks’. The modaks are kept on a banana leaf.

She captioned it as: “Making soon….”

Ganesh Chaturthi which will begin from September 7 is a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha’s idols in homes and in pandals. Sweets like ‘modak’ is believed to be a favourite of Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. She has featured in shows like ‘Arjun’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. She has also participated in ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series ‘Made in Heaven 2’. She appeared in the episode titled ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Pippa’, and ‘The Family Star’.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, ‘Son of Sardar 2’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty.

Why Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to clean her own table

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for her upcoming police procedural drama film ‘The Buckingham Murders’, once shared that she likes to take care of home.

The actress is one of the most bankable stars of the industry but there’s a side to her which like to take charge of what happens around the house and multi-task while at it.

In an old video, Kareena can be seen saying, “Everything is my department. What the kids will eat at home, the play dates, their classes, what’s cooking at home, what’s Saif eating, I love doing all of that. I love multitasking. I love being an actor, a star and a housewife.”

She further mentioned, “If I’m having people over at my house, I love to clean the table. In a way that gives some power to me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’.

Recently, the poster of the film was unveiled. It shows Kareena walking on the cold London streets as her back faces the camera.

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’, and others.

The film also stars Ash Tandon, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

In ‘The Buckingham Murders’, Kareena essays the role of a British-Indian detective, Jasmeet Bhamra, who has recently lost her child. She is assigned the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire.

The film is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Kareena also has the Rohit Shetty-directorial ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline. (IANS)