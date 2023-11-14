Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shehnaaz Gill, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt says Kareena Kapoor Khan takes her work seriously, not herself

Mumbai– The upcoming episode of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8 sees two Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt gracing the couch.

During the course of the episode, Alia, who is known to be a huge Bebo fan, heaped praises on Kareena.

Alia said that Kareena is someone who would rather take her work seriously but not herself.

Talking about the same, Alia told the show host Karan Johar, “I think she wears her work really light, I don’t mean that she takes it lightly, she is very serious. But one of the things that even our teams, the people we work with everybody agrees on is that she is just a very amazing energy to work with, because she doesn’t take herself so seriously”.

She further mentioned, “But she is just continuously working, this film, that film. There is an organic strategy that she is bogging herself down with.”

This time around on ‘Koffee With Karan’ some of the top talent from Hindi film industry – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be seen gracing the couch.

In addition, season 8 introduces some new unseen, unheard segments as KJo has the iconic rapid fire segment to new additions like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz & tell and Ask me Anything with Karan, up his sleeve to brew a storm on the show.

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shehnaaz Gill responds to trolls who slammed her for visiting Badrinath with Raghav Juyal

Mumbai– Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was trolled for visiting Badrinath with dancer-actor Raghav Juyal, has responded to those trolling her about the visit on social media

Shehnaaz previously shared a series of photos from Badrinath temple, a holy shrine in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, some of the videos and pictures which made rounds on the Internet showed Shehnaaz with her ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ co-actor Raghav Juyal, which added fuel to the rumours about their relationship.

SidNaaz fans of Shehnaaz and the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who have been their ardent followers, slammed Shehnaaz over rumours of her relationship with Raghav with many of them accusing her of forgetting Sidharth for Raghav.

However, Shehnaaz, who is known for speaking her mind, took to the Instagram stories and gave a befitting reply to the ones who trolled her.

The actress reacted to the hate by posting a video with a filter.

In the black-and-white video, her sunglasses had ‘I don’t care’ written on them as she pouted for the camera.

This comes after some SidNaaz fans, who rooted for Shehnaaz and late actor Siddharth, turned negative towards her for travelling with Raghav.

Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Ajay Devgn & Mammootty give heartfelt wishes on Children’s Day

New Delhi– On the occasion of Children’s Day, an event which marks the celebration of childhood innocence, joy, and the potential of those who will carry the future, actors Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Mammootty, and Ajay Devgn expressed their heartfelt wishes on Tuesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ulaganayagan wrote in Tamil: “My Children’s Day wishes to children to lead a safe, happy, and educational life. Greetings to those who have a child’s heart.”

Posting a picture of himself walking on a red-decorated carpet with his son, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn wrote: “No big parade, just a simple walk with my best bud. Happy Children’s Day, champ!”

Sharing a picture of himself getting merry with his wife and children, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun simply wrote: “Happy Children’s Day.”

Malayalam cinema megastar Mammootty shared a picture of himself greeting school children on a busy street in Kerala. Surrounded by both his crew and the paparazzi, he wrote on X: “Happy Children’s Day”

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Abhishek as ‘Dostana’ turns 15: ‘What style, swag, variety’

Mumbai– As the Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra-starrer romantic comedy ‘Dostana’ has marked 15 years of its release on Tuesday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan lauded his son Abhishek, saying what a variety he delivers in each and every film.

The 2008 film ‘Dostana’ is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions.

The film revolves around the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl, eventually, both fall in love with her.

Abhishek plays the role of Sameer Malhotra, John as Kunal Chauhan, while Priyanka is seen as Neha Melwani.

The flick also stars Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Shilpa Shetty is seen in the dance number ‘Shut Up & Bounce’.

Now, on the 15 years of the release of the movie, Big B took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a post by Abhishek Bachchan’s fan club page. The account which is named as ‘Team Abhishek’ shared a video wherein we can see the glimpse of the movie.

The video features the popular track from the movie ‘Jaane Kyun’.

The post was captioned as: “#Dostana turns 15, giving us @juniorbachchan’s dapper style, unforgettable songs, and touching emotions. #15YearsOfDostana #AbhishekBachchan #Bachchan #ABCrew.”

Sharing the post, Amitabh wrote: “what style.. what swag.. what a look.. what a variety in each and every film Abhishek.. bless you !!! love.. the best”.

The movie is known for the songs like ‘Desi Girl’ which is a go-to party dance number, featuring Priyanka.

The other tracks which are popular from the film are ‘Shut Up & Bounce’, and ‘Maa Da Laadla’.

The movie was shot in Miami, and the costumes were designed by Manish Malhotra and Aki Narula.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in ‘Ghoomer’.

Amitabh is currently seen as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’.

Amid rumoured feud with Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor watches ‘Tiger 3’

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor was seen watching Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ in a theatre amid reports of his feud with the superstar.

Arjun was seen in a theatre in south Mumbai along with ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand.

Pictures of Arjun have now gone viral on social media.

In the images, The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor is seen keeping a low profile.

The actor is seen dressed in a black sweatshirt paired with black pants and a black cap.

The ‘Ki & Ka’ actor, who was sporting a thick beard, is seen seated next to Anand and the two are seen having a chat.

Salman and Katrina Kaif’s film released on Diwali on Sunday.

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi.

The high octane actioner has Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in a cameo.

It is not known why the relationship between Arjun and Salman went sour.

According to reports, the actor was once dating the ‘Dabangg’ star’s younger sister Arpita Khan.

Arjun is currently dating Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan.

Alia Bhatt is ‘obsessed’ about Raha: ‘She is happy, sunshine, light of our lives’

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt, who is set to grace the controversial couch of popular streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, has opened up about her obsession for her baby daughter Raha, and shared favourite things that she does with her little bundle of joy.

Alia will be seen gracing the couch with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Like every mother in the world, Alia is also obsessed with her beautiful daughter, who lights up her life like no one else.

Talking about this, Alia said: “When people ask me how Raha is, I instantly whip out my phone and I am showing pictures and videos of her. She is great, healthy, happy, sunshine, and the light of our lives.”

The actress further shared: “My favourite thing to do with her is to make her point, where’s Raha?, then she points to herself. Where’s mamma? then she points at me. Where’s papa, then she points at papa. We are constantly making her do this.”

“But it feels so nice to engage, interact and see her responding and learning. Very often, I just sit with her in the morning when there is nobody there and I just talk to her about how I feel, what I wish for her,” added the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ fame actress.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, and became proud parents to Raha in the same year.

‘Koffee with Karan 8’ airs on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)