Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana, and more…

‘I decided to go for it’: Hrithik Roshan hits the gym despite his injury

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan keeps inspiring his fans with his fitness and rigorous workout regime. He believes in continuing his fitness routine despite of injuries and other health conditions. Recently, the actor shared a video from a gym with his fitness trainer and was working out even after his left bicep tendon injury.

He wrote in his caption: “Laughter wasn’t on the agenda that morning. I remember waking weak , it was back and bicep day I think. Both precarious for my injuries. Dreading the number of sets and reps, target obviously set at the highest intensity by Kris. My left bicep tendon injury felt like it’s acting up, I just didn’t want to workout that morning. I felt fear and uncertainty. Decision was left to me. Choice was to take the day off, or to train.

He further added: “This is how I saw it in my head – If I made it thru it will feel good – and set a precedence. If I didn’t make it thru, it will feel good to have tried failed and learnt – and that would set an informed precedence which would keep me injury free in the future as well. Either ways, getting started was a win win . I decided to go for it. The visual tells the rest of the story.”

Hrithik Roshan has been offering insights into his workout routines regularly since August 2022 as he underwent an impressive transformation for his upcoming film ‘Fighter’.

He has recently wrapped the third schedule of ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand.

Madhuri Dixit remembers her mum: ‘She taught us to embrace and celebrate life’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit remembers her mother, Snehlata Dixit, who passed away on March 12 and shared a picture with her. She expressed how much she misses her and recalled the life lessons she gave her.

She wrote on her Instagram handle: “Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

After her post, many celebs and her fans shared their condolences. Mouni Roy mentioned: “I’m so sorry ma’am. Sending love..”

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla commented: “Heartfelt condolences Madhuri..May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Madhuri has often referred to her mom as her inspiration and as her “best friend”. In fact, Madhuri has sung a song along with her mother in the movie ‘Gulaab Gang’ as her mother was a trained classical singer. Last year, Madhuri’s mother celebrated her 90th birthday.

Kangana: Deepika is testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has praised Deepika Padukone, who was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards, and said that she stands as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.

Kangana took to Twitter and Instagram, where she said that Deepika was looking beautiful.

“How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best, ” Kangana wrote on Monday.

Deepika was the celebrity presenter, who announced that the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, which brought India an Oscar, will be performed on the stage. She even called the number a “total banger”.

The actress said: “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match with, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in ‘RRR’, a movie about real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonial themes, it’s also a total banger.”

She further mentioned: “It has earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know ‘Naatu’ – because if you don’t, you’re about to.”

The song was crooned on stage by Kaala Bhairava as the international dancer grooved to the electrifying beats and the livewire lyrics of the song.

Johnny Lever joins ‘Pop Kaun’: ‘When I heard Farhad’s the director, I had to say yes’

Mumbai– Popular actor and comedian Johnny Lever shared that the script and the way screenwriter and director Farhad Samji has combined the elements of comedy and suspense made him accept the opportunity to work in the comedy-drama, ‘Pop Kaun’.

He said: “I was looking to foray into the OTT space, but did not find anything good enough. As soon as I heard Farhad’s name, no questions asked, I had to say yes. He is a good writer, I have been directed by him several times. We had a lot of fun while working on the show, which is quite evident when you watch it.”

The 65-year-old comedian who has received several awards for his comic roles has worked in more than 350 films including ‘Deewana Mastana’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Kasam’, ‘Khatarnak’, among others.

He further talked about his role in the comedy show and said: “This character was a little difficult because the script is written very brilliantly. There is this element of suspense and comedy in the script. The character was different for me, and I am doing something like this for the first time.”

Produced by Yam Productions, this series will bring some interesting and hilarious stories for the audience and those who want to relax by watching comedy dramas.

‘Pop Kaun’ features Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, the late Satish Kaushik along with Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever.

‘Pop Kaun’ will stream from March 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)