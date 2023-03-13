A Marvel of Jugalbandi

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– The first Indians to be invited to perform at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and nominee for the Global Indian Music Academy Awards for Best Classical Instrumentalists, the Mohan Brothers – Lakshay Mohan (Sitar) and Aayush Mohan(Sarod) presented Marvel of Jugalbandi Season 2, a live concert tour in the Capital’s Kamani Auditorium, where audience witnessed a celebration of the true spirit of Jugalbandi (Duet) – a music format which brings about a classic blend of two instruments.

The Sitar and Sarod, which have been a part of our Indian Classical Music for hundreds of years and are thought to be two of the most difficult instruments to master, were used in a jugalbandi during this performance tour. The performances took place in Mumbai and Bangalore in addition to Delhi. Shyam Mohan Gupta, K L Ganju, golfer Neelam Prataap Rudy, Kathak dancer Shinjini Kulkarni, artist Manisha Gawade, entrepreneur & fashion designer Neha Gupta, poet Rekha Gupta, ghazal singer Radhika Chopra, and many others graced the occasion with their wonderful presence.

The Mohan siblings have created their own unique Jugalbandi style and have mesmerised audiences all over the world. They have given performances at a number of renowned venues and events. To mention a few, these include the Central Conservatory of Music in China, Thyagaraja Festival in Cleveland, Symphony Space in New York, Learnquest Music Conference in Boston, Berklee College of Music in Boston, and Thyagaraja Festival in Cleveland. The Sawai Gandharva Festival in Pune, the Vishnu Digambar Jayanti Samaroh in Delhi, the Gunidas Sangeet Sammelan in Mumbai, the Saptak Festival in Ahmedabad, the Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar, and the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa are just a few of the notable venues where they have performed in India. (IANS)