Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Sana Sultan, Anupam Kher, and more…

Deepika Padukone Reflects on How Badminton Shaped Her Life as Her Academy Expands

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone credited badminton for shaping her life physically, mentally, and emotionally, as her Padukone School of Badminton (PSB) celebrates rapid nationwide growth.

Sharing a photo with her father, former world No. 1 Prakash Padukone, on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “As someone who grew up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one’s life.”

PSB, founded by Deepika and mentored by her father, has established over 75 grassroots coaching centers across 18 Indian cities in just one year. The academy now aims to reach 100 centers by year-end and 250 within three years.

“Through PSB, we hope to bring the joy and discipline of badminton to people from all walks of life,” she added.

PSB’s mission is to make quality, affordable coaching accessible for all age groups and skill levels. Backed by a standardized coaching model and high-performance centers in Bengaluru, the academy also offers certified training for aspiring coaches and partners with schools and institutions nationwide.

Sana Sultan on ‘Aashiq Arabpati’: “Explores Different Sides of a Woman’s Personality”

Mumbai– Influencer-turned-actress Sana Sultan is set to appear in ALTT’s new vertical drama series Kuttings, with her episode titled Aashiq Arabpati.

Speaking about the format, Sana said, “Kuttings is a fast-paced vertical series packed with thrill, suspense, emotions, love, and hate—all in short episodes. What I love is how much you feel in such a short span.”

In Aashiq Arabpati, she plays a layered character. “It’s about a girl with both soft and tough sides. It really highlights different shades of a woman’s personality,” she shared.

Sana, who also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 3, said she was immediately drawn to the concept. “As a content creator, I get the appeal of short-form storytelling. With a credible platform like ALTT behind it, I knew the quality would be top-notch.”

She added, “It’s not just another reel—it’s like watching a mini-movie in vertical format. People will love it.”

On a personal note, Sana recently made headlines after tying the knot with Mohammad Wazid in a nikaah ceremony in the holy city of Madina.

Anupam Kher Runs Into Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna During Flight to Mumbai

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher had a pleasant surprise on his flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai when he bumped into actors Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna. The impromptu reunion led to a cheerful selfie, which Kher shared with fans on Instagram.

“Everyone smiles in the same language,” Kher wrote in the caption. “What a delightful flight it was from Hyderabad to Mumbai! The very talented @rashmika_mandanna and my dearest friend #Nagarjuna made the journey beautiful with their natural charm—happy and real!”

He also credited Rashmika for the snap, humorously adding, “P.S.: If I look good in the pic, all credit goes to Rashmika for taking the selfie. Jai Ho!”

Kher was in Hyderabad filming for his upcoming project, while Rashmika and Nagarjuna were in the city for the music launch of their upcoming film Kuberaa. Directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush in the lead, Kuberaa is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

On the work front, Kher will next appear in Metro…In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The ensemble cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta.

Praising Basu’s directorial style, Kher said, “Anurag is effortless in communicating with his actors. He doesn’t try to impress with how much he knows—he simply trusts his actors, and that’s the greatest gift a director can give.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, Metro…In Dino is slated for release on July 4.

Soundarya Sharma Praises Akshay Kumar’s On-Screen Transformation in Housefull 5

Mumbai– Actress Soundarya Sharma, who recently made headlines for her role in the latest installment of the hit comedy franchise Housefull 5, opened up about her experience working alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, Soundarya expressed her admiration for Akshay’s professionalism and dynamic screen presence. “He is extremely disciplined and punctual,” she said. “But what’s truly inspiring is how he transforms completely once the camera starts rolling. It’s like watching a different person altogether. His speed and ease in transitioning into character reflect how brilliantly he understands his craft. It was a joy working with him.”

Soundarya also shared one of the most valuable lessons she learned from the veteran actor: “He always says, ‘No work is big or small—just keep working.’ That message has really stayed with me.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar gave fans a peek behind the scenes on Monday, sharing a rehearsal video on Instagram for the track Dil E Nadaan from Housefull 5. The clip shows him perfecting his moves with the choreographer, with the upbeat track playing in the background.

“Still dancing on cloud nine after the incredible response Housefull 5 received this weekend! Thank you for the love and laughs! Here’s a little behind-the-scenes joy from rehearsals,” Akshay captioned the post.

Dil E Nadaan, performed by Madhubanti Bagchi and Sumonto Mukherjee, features lyrics by Kumaar and stars Akshay alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 boasts a star-studded ensemble that includes Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The film hit theaters on June 6.

Arjun Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Moments from Amsterdam Trip with Anshula and Rohan Thakkar

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life by sharing a heartwarming video from his recent Amsterdam getaway with sister Anshula Kapoor and her partner, Rohan Thakkar.

The fun-filled video, posted on Instagram, captures the trio enjoying pizza, cycling through the city, celebrating Anshula’s birthday, playing video games, and taking in scenic views. Arjun’s playful teasing of Anshula highlights their close sibling bond.

Captioning the post, Arjun wrote, “AmsterDAMN, that was fun,” with Ed Sheeran’s Sapphire playing in the background.

Earlier, Anshula had posted a playful video teasing Arjun with a candid photo. When he asked her not to share it, she cheekily captioned it: “In my defence… it’s a really cute picture of ME!!!”

Arjun also shared solo shots from the trip, captioning one, “Sundays in Dam…”

Professionally, Arjun recently celebrated 13 years in the film industry, reflecting on his journey with a heartfelt letter to his younger self. “Stay humble, stay hungry,” he wrote. “Never forget this journey began with a bullied kid who simply loved movies too much to give up.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Cheer on Diljit Dosanjh’s Thriller Detective Sherdil

Mumbai– Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are showing their support for Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming thriller Detective Sherdil, taking to social media to praise the film’s newly released trailer.

Katrina shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Looks like so much fun… Superb team @diljitdosanjh.” Vicky echoed the sentiment, calling it a “Mazzedaar trailer!” and wished the team best of luck.

Released on June 9, the trailer introduces Diljit as Detective Sherdil, an unconventional sleuth with a sharp mind for solving baffling cases. Paired with Natasha, a composed and analytical detective played by Diana Penty, the two navigate a web of family secrets, betrayals, and hidden agendas after the mysterious death of a flamboyant billionaire in Budapest.

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the film stars an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Sumeet Vyas, Banita Sandhu, and Kashmira Irani.

Diljit described the role as a fresh departure for him. “Playing Detective Sherdil has been a lot of fun. The character has quirks and attitude that I haven’t explored before—I hope audiences enjoy it,” he said.

Boman Irani, who plays business magnate Pankaj Bhatti, said his character’s complexity lies beneath his powerful public persona. “It’s his inner conflict and unspoken regrets that make him compelling,” he shared.

Diana Penty called her role as Natasha one of her most grounded performances. “She thrives on logic and structure, so placing her in a chaotic, unpredictable investigation was creatively exciting,” she said.

Detective Sherdil premieres June 20 on Zee5.

Sanya Malhotra Gives Her Matcha Latte a Bollywood Twist with Salman Khan Hit

Mumbai– Actress Sanya Malhotra brought a dash of Bollywood to her kitchen as she danced to Salman Khan’s romantic hit Tu Chahiye while making a coconut matcha latte.

Sharing the fun moment on Instagram, the Dangal star captioned the video, “Plot twist: Tu was matcha all along. Brewing with Love.” The clip shows her grooving to the tune with signature flair, blending her love for good vibes and good coffee.

Sanya recently appeared on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, where she opened up about sustaining an injury while filming Morni Banke for Badhaai Ho, and also recalled a bike accident during the shoot of Patakha.

On the work front, Sanya was last seen in Sam Bahadur and had a cameo in Baby John. She will next appear in the Tamil film Thug Life and is also collaborating with Anurag Kashyap on an upcoming project.

Huma Qureshi Reveals the Adorable “Killer” of Her Labubu Doll

Mumbai– Huma Qureshi had fans laughing on Instagram as she unmasked her dog, Kishmish, as the unexpected (and undeniably cute) culprit behind the destruction of her oversized Labubu doll.

Sharing hilarious photos of the “crime scene,” the Double X actress captioned: “1. Does this dirty stuffed penguin count as a #Labubu doll? 2. The bloodless wounds. 3. The War of the Worlds. 4. The Culprit (cute). Kishmish is the killer of all oversized #Labubu dolls. #guiltyascharged.”

The post adds a playful spin to the growing Labubu craze, which has taken over social media. Known for their quirky, Nordic-inspired designs, Labubu dolls from Pop Mart have become must-have collectibles, often seen alongside luxury fashion accessories.

Even celebs like Twinkle Khanna have joined the trend. In a recent post, she jokingly referred to the dolls as her “platonic love,” noting they’re easier to adore than people—unless someone steals them.

Labubu is one of Pop Mart’s many popular characters, part of a global wave of collectible blind box figurines taking the internet by storm.

Manushi Chhillar to Star Opposite Rajkummar Rao in Action Drama Maalik

Mumbai– Manushi Chhillar is set to play the female lead opposite Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming action-packed drama Maalik. The makers unveiled a new poster featuring the duo, capturing a tender moment between their characters.

Shared by Rajkummar and Tips Films on Instagram, the poster shows Manushi in a soft pink traditional outfit, smiling warmly at Rajkummar as they gaze into each other’s eyes. The caption read:

“Jinke bina chalti nahi #Maalik ki dhadkan, unse hogi aaj mulaqaat. #Naamumkin Song Out Today. #Maalik se milne aajana 11 July ko sirf cinema gharon mein!”

Originally slated for a June 20 release, Maalik is now set to hit theaters on July 11. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films), the film will feature Rajkummar as a ruthless gangster.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) marked Manushi’s last big-screen appearance, where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Despite its star-studded cast, the action thriller underperformed at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao was most recently seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma. The film tells the story of Ranjan, a romantic from Banaras who, in his rush toward happily-ever-after, forgets a sacred vow—triggering unforeseen consequences. The cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Dhanashree Verma, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav.

Maalik hits cinemas July 11. (Source: IANS)