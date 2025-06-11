TiE Boston’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy Receives $105,000 Grant from Cummings Foundation

- Advertisement -

BOSTON, MA — TiE Boston is proud to announce that its TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Academy has been awarded a three-year grant totaling $105,000 from the Cummings Foundation. This generous funding—allocated at $35,000 per year—will significantly bolster TYE’s mission to educate and empower high school students across Greater Boston through hands-on entrepreneurship training, mentorship, and startup experience.

Founded in 2005, TYE is a year-long program that introduces students in grades 9–12 to the fundamentals of business and innovation. Participants work in teams to develop real startups, guided by seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The program fosters leadership, creativity, and confidence, culminating in a pitch competition where students present their ventures to a panel of judges.

“This grant from the Cummings Foundation is a tremendous validation of our work to inspire the next generation of innovators,” said Purnanand Sarma, President of TiE Boston. “With this support, we can expand access to entrepreneurial education for students from diverse backgrounds and communities.”

The Cummings Foundation’s $30 Million Grant Program supports nonprofits in Massachusetts counties where the Foundation operates commercial properties and where most staff and clients live. In 2025, the Foundation awarded grants to 150 local nonprofits, with 125 organizations receiving three-year grants of up to $300,000 each.

“We are deeply grateful to the Cummings Foundation for investing in the future of young entrepreneurs,” said Chris Sauer, Executive Director of TiE Boston. “This funding will help us reach more students, provide robust mentorship, and cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation in our communities.”

The TYE program is part of TiE Boston’s broader commitment to supporting entrepreneurs at every stage—from high school students to seasoned founders—through mentorship, networking, and education.

For more information about the TiE Young Entrepreneurs program, or to apply for our next cohort, visit www.tye-boston.org.