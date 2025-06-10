Childhood Trauma Can Trigger Lasting Brain Changes, Increase Risk of Psychiatric Disorders: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Childhood adversity may have long-lasting effects on brain development and immune function, significantly increasing the risk of psychiatric disorders later in life, according to a new study.

Researchers found that traumatic experiences in early life can become biologically embedded, causing permanent changes in brain structure and immune responses that contribute to mental health conditions such as depression and bipolar disorder.

“The immune system doesn’t just protect us from infections—it plays a crucial role in shaping mental health throughout our lives,” said Dr. Sara Poletti, senior researcher at IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele in Milan, Italy. “Childhood trauma can fundamentally reprogram immune responses, making individuals more vulnerable to psychiatric disorders decades later.”

Published in the journal Brain Medicine, the study highlights how specific inflammatory markers linked to childhood trauma could serve as potential targets for new treatments. This approach moves beyond symptom management to addressing the biological roots of mental illness.

The researchers focused on the use of interleukin-2, an immunomodulatory agent, as a possible therapeutic intervention for mood disorders. These disorders, particularly major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar disorder (BD), are among the most disabling conditions globally. According to the World Health Organization, MDD affects about 12% of the population over a lifetime, while BD affects approximately 2%.

Growing evidence suggests that immune system dysregulation—especially chronic inflammation—plays a central role in the development of mood disorders. Activation of the inflammatory response system (IRS) is increasingly recognized as one of the key underlying mechanisms.

“My goal is to further explore how the immune system interacts with environmental factors in psychiatric illness,” Dr. Poletti said. “This knowledge could lead to prevention strategies aimed at reducing the risk of mental illness, especially among those with a history of early trauma.”

Her vision signals a shift toward precision psychiatry—moving from reactive care to proactive, personalized interventions based on biological and environmental factors. (Source: IANS)