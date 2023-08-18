Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Pratik Sehajpal, Dulquer Salmaan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Filmmaker and veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’, took to his social media on Friday to share a short video clip wishing his dear friend, legendary Hollywood star Robert De Niro on his birthday.

The clip features several pictures of Anupam Kher with De Niro from their meet-ups. Robert is considered as one of the greatest actors of Hollywood, and is best known for his versatile performance in ‘The Godfather Part II’, ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Raging Bull’, ‘The Irishman’ and several others.

Taking to his X (erstwhile Twitter), the Indian actor shared the clip as he also penned a note: “Happy birthday to my dearest friend and world’s #BestActor Mr. #RobertDeNiro. May you have a long and healthy life and keep inspiring actors all over the continents! Your friendship means a lot to me. May God bless you always. Love and Which is your favourite #RobertDeNiro film???”

The clip was tied together with a mellow piano melody which brings out the essence of the birthday post.

Anupam often shares tales of his friendship on his social media. Earlier, he also met his friend and ‘Rang De Basanti’ co-actor Mohan Agashe as he met the latter at his office. Anupam shared a video of their interaction and casual meet on his Twitter.

He wrote in the caption at the time: “My friend Dr. #MohanAgashe is a thespian in the real sense of the word. It will be my honour to be the chief guest at the event where he will be bestowed upon with one of the highest awards in arts and entertainment #PunyaBhushan in Pune! His knowledge and humility is infectious and highly inspirational. Looking forward to the ceremony tomorrow! Jai Ho.”

Recently, On the occasion of Friendship Day, Anupam Kher said that he missed his late best friend Satish Kaushik a “little extra.”

Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting

Mumbai– Pratik Sehajpal, who is known for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, recently shared his experience working with actress Tamannaah Bhatia in ‘Aakhri Sach’. Pratik shares how Tamannaah was impressed by his performance and his acting, he said: “I was really glad when Tamannaah told me that she was happy to work with me. She was glad that I was her co-actor in that particular scene. She was impressed by my performance. “She told me that you are really prepared for the scenes. It was a big deal for me as she has worked with so many actors and if she appreciates me and likes my work it is really very big for me.” Ask Pratik about the experience of working with the producers of the show Preeti- Neeti, he said: ” Preeti- Neeti are amazing and super friendly. We did a lot of fun and they are very cool. They treat their artist so well. Even though they are the producers of the show we just felt like we are having fun with our friends while we were talking to them.” Discussing the feedback he has been getting from his close ones after the trailer release, Pratik said: “Everyone is very excited to know what kind of character I am playing as the trailer doesn’t have my scenes more. They are supporting that whatever is my character, they are super excited.” “They are happy that I will be sharing the screen with big actors and I am very grateful for this.” He concludes: “I don’t expect anything from any show. I just believe that I should do good work and the outcome will be good.” ‘Aakhri Sach’ is a bone chilling history that unravels the twisted ties of fate, hidden secrets of a family and terrifying horrors an investigator has ever seen. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Sanjeev Chopra. Dulquer had ‘Om Shanti Om’ moment when he first saw Deepika Mumbai– Actor Dulquer Salmaan says he has been a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and even had an ‘Om Shanti Om’ moment where his heart skipped a beat seeing the actress for the first time in Dubai. During a chat session on Roposo, Dulquer had to either give a Gulaab (rose) or a Gun to a particular star in line with his upcoming release on Netflix ‘Guns & Gulaabs’. Asked what he would give to Deepika, he revealed, “Gulaab, as she is like a Gulaab (rose) for me. I have been a huge fan of Deepika since ‘Om Shanti Om’ and I remember, back when I was working in Dubai, she was coming there for the premiere of ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ (2010).” “I somehow managed to get tickets for the premiere and I was standing on the sides of the red carpet, where I saw her for the first time in-person. It was an (Om Shanti Om) moment for me!” While he spoke about his love for Deepika, he also gave a Gulaab to stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun, while he gave a Gun to Rajnikanth. During the live show, he was also asked if he ever had a crazy fan moment, to which he revealed, “I love all my fans, however I always get anxious when I get followed by young fans on their bikes. It’s very scary and not safe for them.” While these revelations might have caught your attention, during the live show on the platform, Dulquer also performed hook steps of stars such as Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Saami Saami’, Ram Charan’s ‘Nattu Nattu’, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Chikni Chameli’, and also spoke about remakes, following trends, and made several other exciting revelations. ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts’, set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade. Big B praises Abhishek: ‘You have performed in most complex characters in film after film’ Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on his son Abhishek Bachchan for his performance in latest release ‘Ghoomer’ and said that he has performed in most complex characters in film after film all different, convincing and all successful. ‘Ghoomer’ tells the tale of Anina, a young batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an accident. An unsympathetic, failed cricketer gives her new hope, trains her with unconventional techniques, to turn her fate around. Ghoomer is a new style of bowling they invent. Taking to his blog, Amitabh called ‘Ghoomer’ a superior film. “It is beyond all doubt that GHOOMER is a very superior film… I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long standing member of this fantastic fraternity… at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb… each one difficult, different and each… successful,” he wrote. “My pride has no bounds… it has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts, but… NO MORE… it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever,” Big B added. Amitabh also tweeted: “Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to… At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful.” To which, Abhishek replied: “Love you Paa.” (IANS)