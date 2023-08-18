IAGB Presents India Day as “India the Trailblazer” This Saturday at Boston’s Hatch Shell

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—India Association of Greater Boston, known as IAGB, presents traditional India Day as “India the Trailblazer” this Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Boston’s scenic Hatch Shell.

The event, which will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM, will showcase and appreciate Indian culture, traditions, and achievements.

“It’s a joyous occasion to unite the Indian community and share its rich heritage. The celebrations will be filled with vibrant festivities, and we are sure they will create beautiful memories,” says IAGB.

Programs include a Bollywood Classical Fusion Concert, ‘Raaga Unleashed ‘ by Berkley College of Music students, and Patriotic plus Bollywood foot-tapping song bonanza, ‘Junun India Ka’ , a concert by NU Sanskriti, a band by Northeastern University students- under the open sky along Charles River.

IAGB will also recognize a fellow non-profit organization India Society of Worcester (ISW), which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and New England organization, ‘Women Who Win,’ founded by Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, Dr. Deepa Jhaveri, and Shaleen Sheth.

It is a FREE event.

IAGB kicked off India Day Celebration during the first week of August starting with Flag Raising in many towns and its first ever India Celebration in MLB’s History at Fenway at RED SOx vs KC Royals Game.