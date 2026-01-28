Bollywood Roundup: Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Rani Mukerji and more…

- Advertisement -

Ajay Devgn ‘Shocked and Saddened’ After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed in Plane Crash

MUMBAI– Ajay Devgn joined a wave of grief after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday.

“Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss. Om Shanti,” Devgn posted on X.

Officials said the aircraft went down during landing near Baramati after taking off from Mumbai earlier that morning. Ajit Pawar and the others on board were killed, and emergency teams rushed to the site as investigators moved in to determine what caused the crash.

Anupam Kher Calls Rohit Sharma a ‘Cool Dude’ and the Real Deal After Accidental Meet

MUMBAI — Veteran actor Anupam Kher had an unexpected run-in with former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and came away impressed, calling the star cricketer absolutely “real.”

Kher revealed that he accidentally walked into the wrong vanity van during a shoot and found himself face-to-face with Rohit and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The actor later shared photos from the meeting on Instagram, describing it as a memorable moment.

“I love Rohit not just for his brilliance as a player, but for the person he is,” Kher wrote, praising the cricketer’s calm nature, lack of pretence, and easygoing personality. He added that Sharma doesn’t chase titles or hype and remains the same on and off the field.

Thanking Rohit and Ritika for their warmth, Kher ended his post with prayers and affection, calling Rohit the true definition of a “cool dude.”

On the work front, Kher is currently shooting for his next film with director Sooraj Barjatya.

Rani Mukerji Says Women Are Confidently Shaping Society at NCW Event

MUMBAI — Actress Rani Mukerji said women today are confidently leading institutions and shaping society as she addressed a special programme hosted by the National Commission for Women ahead of the release of her upcoming film Mardaani 3.

Speaking at the event titled “Voices of Grace and Grit,” Rani said her career has largely focused on strong, women-centric roles and noted that women are now excelling across professions, including at the highest levels of leadership. She pointed out that India’s President is a woman and stressed that women are fully capable of balancing career ambitions with family life.

Echoing her views, NCW Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar said there is no place for “mother’s guilt” in a progressive society and urged women to take pride in their leadership and multiple roles.

During the programme, Rani also inaugurated the NCW’s ‘Wall of Fame,’ honouring past and present chairpersons. The actress was recently honoured with the Vande Mataram Puraskar, the West Bengal Governor’s Award of Excellence, marking her 30 years in cinema.

Rani will celebrate three decades in the industry with the release of Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Boman Irani Jokes He’s Been Married Long Enough to ‘Confuse Historians’

MUMBAI — Actor Boman Irani marked 41 years of marriage with wife Zenobia Irani by joking that their relationship has lasted long enough to “confuse historians.”

Celebrating their wedding anniversary, Boman shared a playful video montage on Instagram featuring photos of the couple across four decades, humorously tracing their journey from the present day back to “the cave ages.”

“Long enough to confuse historians… 41 years of us,” Boman wrote, drawing warm reactions from friends and fans. Anupam Kher called them his “dearest bestest couple,” while Dia Mirza and several others flooded the comments with love.

Boman and Zenobia first met at his wafer shop and married in a traditional Parsi ceremony on January 28, 1985.

On the work front, Boman is set to reprise his iconic role as Khurana in the much-anticipated sequel Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, recently teasing fans with a glimpse of his trademark “Uncle Ji” swagger.

Richa Chadha to Produce Travel and Culture Series Driven by Curiosity and Empathy

MUMBAI — Actor-producer Richa Chadha is stepping into non-fiction with a new travel and culture series that explores people, places, and lived experiences across India.

Richa said the project is rooted in curiosity and empathy, aiming to spotlight everyday lives, lesser-known communities, and cultural stories often overlooked. She added that producing Girls Will Be Girls gave her the confidence to trust her instincts and expand as a storyteller.

“This project allows me to explore real people, real journeys, and real connections in a deeply personal way,” Richa said, noting that a brief foray into this space during the second COVID wave reaffirmed her belief that such stories resonate with audiences.

The series will offer a contemporary look at India’s landscapes, traditions, and communities, encouraging viewers to see familiar places with fresh eyes. Details about the format and platform will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Richa has debuted a short bob haircut for an upcoming OTT project set to begin filming in February. A source said the transformation is tied to a major new series in which she will play the female lead.

Richa was last seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Shriya Saran Says She Rushed From Shoot in Full Character Look to Attend Daughter’s Sports Day

MUMBAI — Actress Shriya Saran revealed she once took a hurried flight straight from a shoot, arriving at her daughter’s sports day still dressed in her on-screen character.

Speaking about juggling work and motherhood, Shriya said becoming a parent pushes you to do “silly things,” including late-night travel just to steal a few hours with your child. “I have literally gone straight from being in character to my child’s sports day, and people were asking me why I looked so serious,” she said, adding that she had rushed directly from the set.

The actress shared that motherhood has completely changed how she chooses projects. “If you are going to be away from them for a long time, it has to be worth it,” she said, explaining that she now weighs both emotional value and financial necessity before saying yes to work.

On the work front, Shriya is earning praise for her role as a senior scientist in the OTT series Space Gen, based on India’s Chandrayaan mission, which also stars Nakuul Mehta and Daanish Sait. (Source: IANS)