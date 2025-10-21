Bollywood Mourns Legendary Actor Asrani: Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar Remember His Legacy

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor-comedian Asrani, who passed away at the age of 84 on October 20 due to a chest infection. His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of colleagues, fans, and generations of cinema lovers who grew up watching his iconic performances.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar were among the many who paid heartfelt tributes, remembering Asrani not just for his comic brilliance but also for his warmth, generosity, and influence on Indian cinema.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared an emotional video recalling his personal memories with Asrani, whose full name was Govardhan Asrani. Alongside the video, he wrote:

“Dearest #AsraniJi! Thank you for making the world a better place to be in with your persona — on and off screen! We will miss you in physical form, but your work in cinema and your ability to make people laugh will keep you alive for years to come. Om Shanti!”

In his tribute, Kher revealed he had spoken with Asrani just a week ago when the veteran actor expressed interest in conducting a masterclass at his acting school. “He was active, excited, and full of life,” Kher shared.

“Most people know him as a brilliant comic actor, but not many are aware that he also taught at FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) and mentored many great artists. He was learned, jovial, and truly large-hearted,” he added.

Kher fondly remembered working with Asrani across numerous films and shared anecdotes of their time together during shoots in Hyderabad and Chennai, and even casual morning walks on Juhu Beach.

“The hardest part of someone’s passing is how memories come rushing back in flashbacks. Asrani ji was a good man. With actors, their lives live on through cinema. We’ve seen him in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films, in Sholay, and many others. His spirit remained young. I will remember him not just for his work, but for the wonderful person he was,” Kher concluded.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who shared the screen with Asrani in several popular comedies such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and De Dana Dan, also expressed his grief on Instagram.

“Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs a week ago during the shoot of Haiwaan. He was such a lovely human being… and had the most legendary comic timing,” Akshay wrote.

He added: “From Hera Pheri to Welcome, and now in our unreleased films Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, I’ve learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. Thank you, Asrani sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.”

Asrani’s last rites were performed at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. Just hours before his passing, he had posted a Diwali greeting to fans on social media — a final message that now feels like a poignant farewell.

His official Instagram page also issued a statement: “The news of the passing of the king of comedy, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled over millions of hearts, has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unique acting, simplicity, and humor. The life he breathed into every character will forever live on in our memories. His passing is not just a loss for the film industry, but for everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Asrani leaves behind a legacy spanning five decades, with unforgettable roles that brought laughter, depth, and humanity to the screen. From playing the iconic jailer in Sholay to endearing comic characters across hundreds of films, his contribution to Indian cinema is both profound and timeless. (Source: IANS)