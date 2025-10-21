India-US Trade Talks Make Progress, But No Rush for Agreement

- Advertisement -

New Delhi— India and the United States have made progress in ongoing trade negotiations aimed at resolving tariff-related issues, though New Delhi has emphasized it is not in a hurry to finalize any agreement.

A senior government official confirmed that India’s trade delegation, led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, held a series of constructive meetings with U.S. officials in Washington last week.

While energy trade has emerged as a focal point, India has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting domestic interests, particularly those of farmers, fishermen, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking on the status of negotiations, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the discussions are progressing in a “very cordial atmosphere,” but reiterated that “there is no agreement unless we fully address the interests of India’s farmers, fishermen, and the country’s MSME sector.”

Energy cooperation has been a central theme in the talks, especially amid U.S. concerns over India’s ongoing oil imports from Russia. U.S. President Donald Trump recently claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would reduce its purchases of Russian crude.

In response, India reiterated that its energy import policy is driven solely by consumer interest and energy security, particularly in a volatile global market.

“India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement issued Thursday. He emphasized that India is working to diversify energy sources and ensure stable pricing and secure supplies.

Jaiswal also noted that India has been steadily expanding energy cooperation with the U.S. over the past decade. “The current U.S. administration has shown interest in deepening energy ties, and discussions are ongoing,” he said.

Commerce Secretary Agrawal pointed out that India’s energy imports from the U.S. have declined from $25 billion to around $12–13 billion over the past 7–8 years. He noted that this leaves room for additional purchases of $12–15 billion, particularly in crude oil, without requiring changes to India’s refinery infrastructure.

“There is a bilateral commitment, and in our discussions, we’ve indicated very positively that India would like to diversify its energy import portfolio. That’s the most strategic approach for a large consumer like India,” Agrawal said.

Despite the forward movement, Indian officials maintain that the priority remains a balanced and fair trade agreement, with no pressure to meet external deadlines. (Source: IANS)