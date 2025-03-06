Arshia Sharma, Whose Kathak Rangmanch Pravesh Made History in the US Last Year, Will be the Featured Artist at the Woman of the Year Awards Gala

- Advertisement -

BOSTON – Arshia Sharma, whose Kathak Rangmanch Pravesh made history in the United States last year, will be the featured dance artist at the 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala this Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

This prestigious event, hosted by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, is expected to attract around 400 distinguished business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals, and academicians.

Arshia’s Kathak Rangmanch Pravesh made history by being the first-ever performance in the U.S. where all participating singers and musicians, including the graduating artist, were first-generation U.S.-born Indian Americans – a groundbreaking achievement in the country.

Currently a student at Northeastern University, Arshia was introduced to the art of Kathak at the age of 3 by her mother, Vandana Sharma.

Arshia’s early training at the Chhandika Institute of Kathak Dance, under the expert tutelage of Guru Gretchen Hayden, laid the foundation for her growing passion for the art form. During her middle school years, she had the privilege of training with esteemed teachers Archana Gurur and Himanshi Patel. For the past six years, Arshia has flourished under the nurturing mentorship of Guru Mrs. Moumita Banerjee at the Tarana School of Kathak.

Under her Guru’s guidance, Arshia has showcased her remarkable talent in captivating solo and ensemble Kathak performances at various events across the greater Boston area. Beyond Kathak, Arshia has also taken on distinguished roles in acclaimed theatrical productions, such as Six, Chicago, Footloose, and She Kills Monsters during her time at Brooks School.

A passionate advocate for social causes, Arshia is dedicated to initiatives supporting women’s empowerment and environmental conservation. Through her community work, she strives to inspire positive change. As she continues her studies, Arshia remains committed to Kathak, nurturing it as a profound artistic passion.