Sponsors and Supporters of the Woman of the Year Awards Gala 2025

BURLINGTON, MA — The 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala is made possible by the generous support of several outstanding organizations and individuals. INDIA New England News extends its heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to these sponsors, whose commitment year after year helps celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of Indian American and South Asian women.

Here they are:

Subu Kota and The Boston Group

Mr. Subu Kota, CEO and Chairman of The Boston Group, brings over 45 years of entrepreneurial experience across multiple industries, including Information Technology Consulting, e-Learning Services, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Manufacturing. As a serial entrepreneur, Mr. Kota has been involved in start-ups across various sectors. He is a charter member of TiE Boston and has served as an adviser to the Dean of the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Raj Sharma and The Sharma Group at Merrill

With more than 30 years of experience in financial services, Raj Sharma founded The Sharma Group at Merrill. Before joining Merrill in 1987, Raj had a successful career as a financial analyst, management executive, and media specialist. Recognized by Barron’s as one of America’s Top 100 Financial Advisors for 18 consecutive years, he has earned the prestigious title of “Barron’s Hall of Fame” for those who have consistently ranked among the top advisors for ten years. Raj is deeply involved in community service and serves on multiple boards, including those of Emerson College and Youth LEAD, and is a trustee of the American India Foundation.

Gourmet India

Since its founding in 1995, Gourmet India has been known for its authentic Indian cuisine, offering superior quality food made fresh from scratch. As one of the region’s premier caterers of Indian food, Gourmet India uses the finest ingredients available. In 2021, the Sood family, founders of Gourmet India, launched Tashan, a sit-down restaurant in Bedford, MA. Tashan brings the vibrancy of India’s culinary scene to the Greater Boston area, offering reinvented Indian classics in a contemporary setting.

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, INE MultiMedia, and Women Who Win

Dr. Manju Sheth is an internist at Beth Israel Lahey Health with a passion for the intersection of medicine and media. She is the creator of the popular talk show and podcast Chai with Manju, which highlights inspiring stories from South Asian leaders. Dr. Sheth also co-founded Women Who Win, a global platform empowering women. Honored with numerous accolades, she was named India New England Woman of the Year in 2011 and recognized by YWCA Boston as one of the 150 Women of Influence. In 2024, she received the Leadership in Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Award from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Audio & Sound

SRAVEO, co-founded by Ramakrishna Penumarthy, Ramesh Dadigala, and Surendar Madadi, has been serving the New England region for many years. They specialize in providing top-tier audio services for both outdoor and indoor events, including photography, videography, DJ services, live streaming, projection services, and virtual event management.

Alankar Event Planners and Decorators

Alankar Decorators is the largest decor house in the Northeast, offering wedding decorations, mandaps, and event planning services throughout New England. Their vast collection of designs ensures every event is beautifully planned and executed.

Boston Sound and Light Company

Boston Sound and Light Company is New England’s premier entertainment company, known for its innovative approach to music technology and precision execution. Specializing in Fusion Mixed Weddings, BSL serves over 150 events annually, with more than half being fusion weddings, blending Indian traditions with other cultural elements. BSL’s full-service audio-visual solutions are customized to meet the needs of clients and venues.

Art & Memories

Art & Memories, founded by Dyuti Majumdar, is one of the leading wedding photography services in New England. With a passion for capturing the beauty of life’s moments, Art & Memories brings a unique and artistic touch to every event.

Burlington Marriott

The Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, will serve as the host venue for the 2025 Woman of the Year Awards. Known for its exceptional service and state-of-the-art facilities, the Marriott is a premier location for Indian events, weddings, and corporate gatherings.

We extend our deepest appreciation to all our sponsors and supporters for making the 2025 Woman of the Year Awards possible and for helping us honor the incredible achievements of South Asian women in our community.