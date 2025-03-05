Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sara Ali Khan says ‘another year of Nadaaniyan’ as brother Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24

Mumbai– Sara Ali Khan used social media to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 24th birthday.

Dropping a picture of the birthday celebration on her Insta stories, Sara Ali Khan penned, “Happiest Birthday brother mine. It’s now your time to sparkle and shine”.

“Another year of Nadaaniyan”, she added.

Additionally, Kareena Kapoor wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his special day.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid picture of the birthday boy. The diva penned, “Happy birthday to the best boy. Can’t wait to see on the silver-screen @IbrahimAliKhan,” along with red heart emojis. The image showed Ibrahim Ali Khan posing with his hand on his face as he looked into the camera.

Last week, Sara Ali Khan cheered for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as the trailer of his debut film “Nadaaniyan” reached the audience on March 1, 2025.

Dropping the trailer on her IG stories, she shared, “Trailer nahi trail blazer hai…7th March!!! (It’s not a trailer, it’s a trailblazer)

She added, “A wholesome bundle of innocence, romance, freshness, oh, and of course insane swag.”

Circling back to “Nadaaniyan,” Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his acting debut alongside Khushi Kapoor. The cast of the drama also has Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in ancillary roles.

Made under the direction of Shauna Gautam, the movie has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

“Nadaaniyan” will be premiering on Netflix on March 7.

Expressing his excitement about his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan said, “My dream has finally come true with Nadaaniyan. I am delighted to see myself on the big screen and to be a part of this great journey. Ishq Mein had me utterly hooked from the moment I heard it.”

For the unversed, after completing his primary education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, Ibrahim Ali Khan enrolled at the New York Film Academy.

Rakul Preet Singh ‘sails through’ the hectic Patiala schedule of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to inform fans that she has wrapped up the Patiala schedule of her upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Thank God’ actress shared a photo from her vanity and wrote, “And with that we come to an end of patiala schedule of #ddpd2. What an enriching and satisfying month.. yes it was very cold and very hectic but my team helps me sail thru with ease.. I can’t wait for you all to see the film and hopefully fall in love with Aisha all over again..”

In the mirror selfie, Rakul is seen making a victory sign as she poses alongside her team members.

In “De De Pyaar De 2,” Singh will be seen reprising her role of Aisha alongside Ajay Devgn. The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, also features R. Madhavan. While Tabu will not be returning for this sequel, Devgn and Singh will reprise their roles from the first film. In the upcoming comedy, Madhavan will portray Singh’s father, and there will be a comedic interaction between his character and Ajay Devgn’s role, Ashish.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s production company, Luv Films, announced the release date of “De De Pyaar De 2” on its social media platforms. “#DeDePyaarDe2 will release on 14th November 2025,” read the Instagram post.

The first film, “De De Pyaar De,” which hit theaters in May 2019, told the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is nearly half his age. Their relationship faces opposition from Ashish’s family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

Meanwhile, Rakul is enjoying the success of her recent release “Mere Husband Ki Biwi.” In addition to “De De Pyaar De 2,” she has an exciting slate of projects ahead, including “Ameeri” and others. There have also been rumors about her collaborating with Saif Ali Khan for an upcoming film.

Rashmika Mandanna’s last minute struggle to get ready takes her back to her college days

Mumbai– Rashmika Mandanna was reminded of her college days as she was forced to do her hair and make-up by herself due to the last-minute rush.

The ‘Animal’ actress wrote on her IG, “Sometimes.. just sometimes things happen too last minute and have to do hair make up styling all by yourself and have to ask my best friend to take my pictures.. it ends up like this. I love it!! It’s taking me back to college days fully.”

Rashmika Mandanna looked as stunning as always in a golden saree, paired with a contrasting blue blouse.

She opted for brown-toned makeup, along with some blue bangles and golden jhumkas. The ‘Pushpa’ actress was also seen flaunting a cute little bindi. As for hair, the stunner went with a neat bun.

Work-wise, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen as the leading lady in Salman Khan starrer “Sikandar”. Yesterday, the makers treated the fans with the primary song from the drama, “Zohra Jabeen”.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna were seen performing Farah Khan’s choreography on the dance number. The beats of the track have been composed by Pritam. The song has been sung in the melodious voice of Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, with lyrics penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri.

“Sikandar” marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after the 2023 film “Tiger 3”.

The much-awaited drama has been helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for “Ghajini”.

With Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, the project also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in secondary roles.

“Sikandar” also marks the reunion of Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, “Kick”.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on March 31, on Eid al-Fitr.

Rashmika Mandanna also has Sekhar Kammula’s “Kubera” co-starring Dhanush in her kitty.

Furthermore, she has also been roped in for Aditya Sarpotdar’s “Thama”, along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sonam Kapoor reveals sister Rhea is the only person who can ‘boss her around’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday note for sister, producer Rhea Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Neerja’ actress dropped a beautiful video montage showcasing her precious memories from childhood to the present day with her sister, Rhea. The video compiles a collection of candid moments from family vacations, parties, and get-togethers, offering a glimpse into their close bond over the years. The clip beautifully captures their journey together, highlighting the laughter, love, and adventures they’ve shared.

For the caption, Sonam wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sister, my built-in bestie, and the only person who can boss me around (sometimes)! Work hard, play harder—it’s the theme of our life! You better work, bch! Love you, Rhee Bee ! #WorkBitch #Birthdayprincess.”

Anil Kapoor also shared a heartwarming birthday message for his daughter Rhea, calling her the “number one creative female producer of the Indian film industry. The proud father praised her exceptional achievements, which he says can be backed by facts and box office numbers.

Sharing photos of the films produced by Rhea, the proud daddy wrote, “Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor ! I can proudly say you are The number one creative female producer of the Indian film industry today can prove it with facts and box office numbers theatrically! digitally! and without doubt the top stylist of our country.. understated fearless, creative, and sorry laziest too.”

He added, “From curating timeless stories to redefining style, you do it all with your unique magic. You make our home brighter, our conversations wittier, and our hearts fuller. Keep shining, Boss Woman! Love you always!.”

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to shower birthday love on the producer. She posted a candid photo of Rhea and captioned it, “The only expression when we are together…….Broooo Happy Birthday producer. I love you.”

Rhea celebrated her special day surrounded by family and loved ones. Her sister, Sonam Kapoor, took to Instagram Stories to share moments from the celebrations, including a video of Rhea blowing out candles and cutting her birthday cake.

Panchkula boy Ayushmann Khurrana grooves to this Haryanvi song

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana, the quintessential Panchkula boy, shared that he has recorded a few Haryanvi songs. On Wednesday, the ‘Bala’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him grooving to his latest Haryanvi track in the swimming pool. Alongside the clip, Ayushmann wrote, “This time Panchkula’s son has recorded some Haryanvi songs. Stay tuned.”

In the video, the actor could be seen showing off his cool moves as he dances to the track. Apart from his acting talent, Khurrana has also showcased his love for music by lending his voice to several hit songs. Some of his notable tracks include, “Paani Da Rang” from “Vicky Donor,” “Saadi Galli Aaja” from “Nautanki Saala,” “Mitti Di Khushboo,” music video “Yahin Hoon Main”, “Nazm Nazm” from “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”

The ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor, who is an active social media user, recently spoke about the increasing concerns regarding the security risks actors face due to their constant visibility in the public eye and the extensive use of social media.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Ayushmann highlighted the darker side of fame, acknowledging that while social media offers a powerful platform for communication, it also exposes individuals to significant security threats.

He shared, “Being in the public eye means that personal space and privacy are constantly at risk. Social media is a powerful tool, but it also has its downsides. Overexposure can sometimes lead to security threats, whether it’s unwanted attention or the risk of personal information being misused. It’s important to strike a balance between staying connected with fans and ensuring personal safety.”

The actor also discussed the significance of ensuring the safety of his family, both at home and in public. Ayushmann revealed the measures he takes to minimize potential risks.

“For me, security starts at home. I ensure that our home is well protected with the right safety measures—reliable security systems from Godrej. In public places, basic awareness of safety protocols and being mindful of the surroundings to know the risks and threats, goes a long way,” the Anek actor added.

On the professional front, the actor is preparing for the release of his upcoming film “Thama,” which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Mrunal Thakur shares glimpses of her shoot for ‘Dacoit’ in Hyderabad

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur took to social media to give a sneak peek into her ongoing shoot for the upcoming film “Dacoit” in Hyderabad.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Jersey’ actress shared behind-the-scenes moments from the set. She posted a couple of photos and tagged Adivi Sesh and producer Supriya Yarlagadda. The photos depict two hands making a heart pose.

Recently, Mrunal Thakur has been sharing behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot on Instagram. Just yesterday, she posted a fun video of herself singing along to Dhanush’s hit song “Why This Kolaveri Di” while cruising in her car. She explained that she and her team decided to groove to the track since they missed out on doing their usual pack-up dance.

Mrunal also shared a couple of photos featuring her head draped in a stunning organza dupatta. In the pictures, she was seen showcasing her green bangles while applying her makeup. Another photo featured a close-up portrait of Thakur, highlighting her expressive eyes and calm demeanor. She was partially veiled with the delicate, sheer dupatta, adding a touch of elegance and tradition to the shot.

“Channelling my inner swarg se utri kokil kanthi apsara,” Mrunal Thakur captioned the post.

Meanwhile, talking about “Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha”, the forthcoming film will star Mrunal alongside Adivi Sesh. The pan-India drama also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Dacoit follows the story of an enraged convict bent on taking revenge against his ex-girlfriend, who has betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to ensnare her, the narrative unfolds into a gripping and emotionally charged journey of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

In addition to Dacoit, Mrunal is also set to appear in the highly anticipated sequel “Son of Sardaar 2,” where she’ll share the screen with Ajay Devgn. (IANS)