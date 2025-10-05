Ammy Virk Says Godday Godday Chaa 2 Blends Comedy with a Powerful Message

- Advertisement -

Mumbai – Actor Ammy Virk, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa 2, shared that the sequel offers a perfect mix of humour and social relevance, continuing the legacy of the National Award-winning original.

The trailer, unveiled on Thursday, reintroduces audiences to a world filled with laughter, cultural traditions, and meaningful commentary, promising a wholesome cinematic experience.

Also starring Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, Gurjazz, Nirmal Rishi, Nikeet Dhillon, and Sardar Sohi, the film picks up the thread from its predecessor while shifting the focus to new social dynamics.

Speaking about the project, Ammy Virk said in a statement:

“Being part of this film has been an incredible experience. The storyline allows for so many comic twists while still delivering a meaningful message. Watching these characters stumble, adapt, and grow in a new setting was both fun and challenging as an actor. The energy on set was infectious, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this rollercoaster of laughter and emotion.”

This time around, the narrative flips the traditional script — with women taking charge of wedding celebrations and the men hilariously navigating their traditional roles. The film uses humour to explore themes of gender equality, coexistence, and evolving cultural norms, while staying rooted in the warmth of family and festivity.

Tania, who returns to the screen in a lead role, said:

“This film is empowering on many levels. It beautifully showcases how men and women can come together as equals, share responsibilities, and reimagine traditions with mutual respect. It’s not about one gender being above the other, but about walking side by side and finding joy in doing things differently, together.”

Director Vijay Kumar Arora added:

“With the sequel, we wanted to strike a balance between humour and heart. The narrative celebrates mutual respect and co-existence, showing how traditions can evolve while still preserving their essence. Watching the cast bring these characters to life in such an authentic, lively setting was a true creative joy.”

Produced by Zee Studios and VH Entertainment, and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, Godday Godday Chaa 2 is set to release on October 21, 2025. (Source: IANS)