Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar Face Off in Gripping Trailer of Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Mumbai– The trailer for the upcoming streaming film Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas dropped on Thursday, offering a chilling glimpse into a dark, psychological thriller set in the heartland of India. The story unfolds in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, where Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (played by Arshad Warsi) is on the trail of a series of brutal murders — all while wrestling with his own inner demons.

Jitendra Kumar plays Sameer, a seemingly unremarkable young man whose quiet exterior conceals deeply unsettling secrets, setting the stage for a tense and unpredictable face-off between the two leads.

Reflecting on the role, Arshad Warsi said in a statement:

“Playing Vishwas Bhagwat in Chapter One: Raakshas has been an emotionally exhausting yet incredibly rewarding experience. He isn’t your typical hero — he’s flawed, angry, and haunted by his past, but he’s also deeply committed to justice. The trailer offers just a glimpse into his world, but the film dives deep into his struggles and resilience. What makes this film special for me is that it’s not just about solving a crime — it’s about confronting personal demons. I’m excited for audiences to experience this journey, and I truly believe it will keep them hooked till the very last second.”

The trailer is packed with gripping sequences, haunting visuals, and a growing tension between Arshad and Jitendra’s characters, hinting at a cat-and-mouse game filled with psychological twists.

Jitendra Kumar, known for his more affable roles, takes on a darker challenge with Raakshas.

“This role is unlike anything I’ve done before,” he shared. “Sameer appears ordinary — even vulnerable and romantic — but underneath, he’s layered and complex in unsettling ways. It was both a challenge and a liberation to step away from the image people usually associate with me. The trailer gives a glimpse of his duality, but the full scope of his journey will unfold on screen. I can’t wait for ZEE5 audiences to discover it.”

Produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios and Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas will premiere on ZEE5 on October 17.