MCE Hassan Alumni Gear Up for Global Reunion — Milana 2025 in Boston

BOSTON– The spirit of nostalgia, innovation, and global camaraderie is set to take center stage as Malnad College of Engineering (MCE), Hassan, Karnataka, hosts its international alumni meet, Milana 2025, in Boston.

The two-day reunion will unfold on October 10 and 11, 2025, at the Hilton Woburn in Woburn, Massachusetts, drawing over 300 alumni from across the globe.

Honoring a Storied Legacy

Established in 1960, MCE is one of Karnataka’s most prestigious engineering institutions, with a legacy deeply rooted in community support — from coffee planters to farmers and philanthropists from the Malnad region. The college has played a critical role in India’s scientific advancement, notably through its collaboration with ISRO’s Master Control Facility (MCF) in Hassan.

Milana 2025 aims to celebrate this proud heritage while offering a platform to rekindle memories, forge new partnerships, and showcase the impact MCE alumni are making worldwide.

A Global Confluence of Excellence

The reunion is expected to draw accomplished alumni from the USA, Canada, Europe, Dubai, Singapore, and India — including entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, C-suite executives, tech innovators, and industry leaders. With such a diverse and high-powered gathering, Milana 2025 promises unparalleled opportunities for networking, mentorship, and collaboration.

Power-Packed Program Lineup

A major highlight of the event will be the keynote address by Shivanand Koteshwar, Senior Vice President at Astera Labs, India, whose insights into the future of tech and innovation are expected to captivate attendees.

The two-day program will include:

Business Forum – Connecting alumni in entrepreneurship, startups, and investment ventures.

Felicitations – Honoring the outstanding contributions of distinguished alumni.

Cultural Extravaganza – A vibrant evening of Bollywood and Sandalwood music, performed by alumni of Berklee College of Music.

Artistic Showcases – Celebrating creativity against the scenic backdrop of New England’s fall colors.

Beloved former faculty members Prof. Venkatesh and Prof. B.B. Neelakantappa will also grace the event, further adding to the emotional and nostalgic resonance of the occasion.

A Message from the College

Current MCE Principal, Dr. Amarendra, extended his heartfelt wishes for the success of Milana 2025, noting that the event reflects the enduring connection between MCE and its far-reaching alumni network.