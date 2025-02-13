Ammara Nawaz Khan Re-Defines Marriage as Friendship, Companionship, No Strings Attached, and Free of Expectations

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—Meet Ammara Nawaz Khan, who has redefined marriage. After staying in a traditional marriage for 17 years, she divorced her first husband; stayed single for a few years, and then she found the love of her life.

After dating her new love for about five years, Ms. Khan tied the knot with him in 2020. But wait. Do not jump to any conclusion. In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Khan recounts her “unconventional” marriage and her journey from Lahore in Pakistan to New England.

Ms. Khan teaches Life Sciences at St. Joseph School of Nursing in New Hampshire. Currently, she serves as President of the Pakistan Association of Greater Boston (PAGB). She is also a co-founder of the New England Organization for Literary Pursuits (NEOLP). In addition, she has been trying to bring the Indian American and Pakistani American communities together in New England through art, culture and music.

On a practical level, Ms. Khan is a handy woman, possessing a notable aptitude for home repairs, troubleshooting and fixing various household issues— a handy woman.

“One core tenet I strive to uphold is authenticity. Over a decade ago, when I left my 17 yrs old marriage, I committed to remaining true to myself. “No more pretense, Ammara. No more lies.”

In 2024, art and music broke all barriers when people of Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi origin shared food and celebrated and enjoyed the Ghalib & Gulzar Literary Show produced and organized by Pakistan Association of Greater Boston, under the leadership of Ms. Khan.

Moreover, Ms. Khan is an avid traveler with a camera, a ghazal singer, and vocalist in training. She is originally from Lahore, Pakistan, a city rich in cultural heritage. She relocated to the United States 25 years ago.

Professionally, Ms. Khan is trained as a scientist, holding two master’s degrees in Organic Chemistry and Biotechnology. She possesses an innate curiosity and a fervent passion for life, which drives her to embrace diverse, often profoundly impactful experiences.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Khan will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

“I was born and raised in the vibrant city of Lahore. In 1999, I made the life-changing decision to move to the United States, where I have since built a home for myself, my two children, my husband, and our 7-year-old Yorkie, Cara,” says Ms. Khan. “My passion for exploration and adventure has been a constant throughout my life, starting from my childhood. I consider myself fortunate to have the innate ability to live each moment fully.”

In recent years, Ms. Khan has been dedicating her time to community service, which has led her to contribute in various ways to different organizations. In addition to serving as PAGB President, Ms. Khan is a co-founder of the nonprofit literary organization, the New England Organization for Literary Pursuits (NEOLP).

“My wanderlust, combined with my passion for photography, has also led me to serve on the board of the New Hampshire Center for Photography. My work has been exhibited in New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Pakistan,” says Ms. Khan. “I am a work in progress! That sums up my take on myself.”