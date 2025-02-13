Bye-Bye Love, and Welcome “Trust” on This Valentine’s Day: Outstanding Women of 2025 Choose Trust Over Love

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—Well, the Valentine’s Day is to celebrate love. But you may be better off with trust. Why? The love can flourish only when there is trust. Guess what would happen with love if there was no trust.

INDIA New England News asked the 10 Outstanding Women of 2025 to choose one: love or trust. Out of 10, eight chose trust. Here are their responses in their own words.

Question: If you have to pick one, which one will you choose: Love or trust and why?

Mary Aggarwal

Managing Director and Private Client Advisor

Bank of America Private Bank

“I choose trust! Love is a beautiful and powerful emotion, but without trust, love can’t truly thrive. Trust is the foundation of any meaningful relationship-it brings stability, security, and understanding.

With trust, love has the freedom to grow deeper, stronger, and more genuine. Trust is what holds everything together, making it the cornerstone of all lasting connections. Trust means you can rely on someone, share your vulnerabilities, and know that person will honor and respect you.”

Dr. Pragya Dang, MD

Section Chief of Breast Imaging

Newton-Wellesley Hospital

“I think both love and trust are important for a successful relationship. But if I had to pick one, I feel how can you love someone if you don’t trust them? Without trust, love will not last. Trust is essential for a strong healthy relationship.”

Renu Gupta

Founder

The Gupta Family Foundation

“Of course, trust. It is the basis for a true love.”

Menka Hariani

Founder

TEDxAndover

“If I had to choose one, I would choose trust because trust is the foundation of any meaningful relationship. Without trust, love cannot thrive, but with trust, love, respect, and deep connections naturally follow.”

Sneh Jaisingh

Drector, Hindi Manch

Founder, NutriAge

“If I had to choose between love and trust, I’d choose love. Love is the foundation of all meaningful connections, nurturing trust, healing wounds, and inspiring growth.”

Monica Kachru

President

Anaya Scholars

“Love. I would always pick Love because it has the power to allow us to be the best versions of ourselves, it gives us unprecedented courage to break down barriers, it gives us infinite hope and strength to make the impossible possible. I also firmly believe Love is where the Divine lives, so it is an easy choice for me.”

Purnima Kapur

Chief of University Planning and Design

Harvard University

“Trust- there can be no love without trust.”

Mukta Munjal

Actor, SETU

Senior Architect. Slalon Build

I would choose trust as you cannot truly love someone if you don’t trust them. Love will be superficial if it is not rooted in trust. Trust allows vulnerability, openness and sense of security which is crucial for love to blossom.

You can be madly in love with me but if I cannot trust your actions or your words in my presence or absence, that love will eventually perish. A relationship of trust will go longer than the relationship of intense love.

Trust is the foundation of every relationship, nurture it and it will stand strong forever.

Keemat pani ki nahin pyas ki hoti hai,

Kadar maut hi nahin saans hi hoti hai,

Pyar to bahut log karte hain duniya mein par

Keemat pyar ki nahin vishwas ki hoti hai

Ammara Nawaz Khan

President

Pakistan Association of Greater Boston

“Regarding relationships, I prioritize trust over love. Trust possesses a durability that transcends the often-transient nature of love, which can be influenced by hormonal shifts. Trust, as a cornerstone of respect, is vital for sustaining any meaningful relationship.”

Suraja Menon Roychowdhury

Complimentary Medicine Expert

Founder, Crosspoint Acupuncture and Chinese Herbal Medicine

“I will pick Trust. I think if there is trust then love follows automatically.”